Something new, something old: Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe opens on Dansville's Main Street

DANSVILLE — There is a new ice cream parlor in Dansville that has something for everyone’s sweet tooth cravings. Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe held its grand opening on May 22. It is located in the historic 172 Main St. building, which once housed Angelo Belliotti’s Barber Shop for five decades. In honor of this past, the ice cream shoppe has old photos and documents on the walls to share the story.