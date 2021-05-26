Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dansville, NY

Something new, something old: Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe opens on Dansville's Main Street

Hornell Evening Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANSVILLE — There is a new ice cream parlor in Dansville that has something for everyone’s sweet tooth cravings. Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe held its grand opening on May 22. It is located in the historic 172 Main St. building, which once housed Angelo Belliotti’s Barber Shop for five decades. In honor of this past, the ice cream shoppe has old photos and documents on the walls to share the story.

www.eveningtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Something Old#Falling Down#Food Drink#Home Ice#Main Street#Sunday School#Home School#Grand Opening#Barber Shop#The Ice Cream Shoppe#The Dansville Girl Scouts#Glass Shop#Skip Custom Flooring#Aluminum#Ice Cream Shoppe Staff#The Van Zee Family#The Book Den#Dogwood Trading Company#Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

‘Cheers to 200 years’: Bicentennial beverages celebrates Livingston County history, one sip at a time

A partnership between Livingston County and 10 local craft beverage producers will pay homage to the county’s 200 years of history and taste good doing it. Staged as part of the county’s year-long bicentennial celebrations, the “Cheers to 200 Years” program runs from May through the end of November, with special beverage releases slated each month at different beverage producers from Avon to Dansville. Beverages include beer, wine, cider and coffee.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

20 more outdoor places to explore in GLOW region

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit some people from spending time with family and friends, or visiting a favorite vacation site. But there are still places – while maintaining social distancing – to enjoy recreation and explore the outdoors. Here are some places – from popular destinations to others not...