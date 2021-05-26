Mandy Moore’s Best-Kept Hair Secret Is This $8 Mask

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There's no doubt MJ Rodriguez is a star. From the second she appeared onscreen in FX's Pose—a Ryan Murphy–directed series centered on New York's ballroom scene in the 1980s and ’90s—it became clear she was one to watch. In her role as Blanca, the strong-willed founder of the House of Evangelista, her every word demands your attention and pulls at your heart strings. Since the first season, she's starred in a production of Little Shop of Horrors, and though I've seen only short clips of the performance, once again, I was captivated by her every move.