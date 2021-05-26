Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE 1-Euroclear reversing payments mistakenly made on UniCredit bonds

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(Recasts, adds Euroclear, UniCredit comments)

May 26 (Reuters) - Clearinghouse Euroclear said it had mistakenly credited the payment of coupons on some financial instruments Italy’s UniCredit had opted not to pay but was in the process of reversing them.

Last week Italy’s No 2 bank decided to skip the payment of coupons on legacy instruments, known as CASHES or convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities, in a U-turn that unnerved the market and sent the bond in question into a tailspin.

The decision, taken by new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel barely a month after his arrival, took bond investors by surprise after the lender’s CFO said in February the bank expected to pay a coupon.

In a statement, Euroclear, which settles and clears securities trades executed on European exchanges, said it had told clients on May 19 the payments would not take place.

“Due to an internal processing error, nevertheless provisional credits were made and became visible to clients. No payment has been made,” it said, adding it was reversing the provisional credits.

On Wednesday Bloomberg cited sources saying some bondholders had received notice of a coupon payment. Holders of the 2.98 billion euro bonds received the notification on Tuesday, it said. (bloom.bg/2SrB5dN)

Since the health pandemic broke out bond investors have been concerned banks could decide not to pay coupons on some debt where they have the option to defer payments.

The interest payments withheld by UniCredit amount to 120 million euros ($146.64 million) for 2021.

On Tuesday a spokesman for the Italian bank said “UniCredit confirms its decision not to pay the CASHES’ coupon and has not given anyone mandate to do so”.

On Wednesday it declined to further comment beyond its earlier statement. ($1 = 0.8183 euros) (Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicredit#Bank Of Italy#Banks#Equity#Financial Reporting#Cfo#Italian#Cashes#Clearinghouse Euroclear#Unicredit Amount#Unicredit Comments#Payments#Bonds#Bond Investors#Financial Instruments#Securities Trades#Wednesday Bloomberg#Holders#Convertible#European Exchanges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-German bonds set for best weekly performance in 2021

* Euro area bonds rally after ECB, yields at April lows. * German yield curve flattest in nearly two months. * Range-bound trading expected, benefiting BTPs - analysts (Adds detail, chart, updates prices) June 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark German 10-year bonds were set for their best week of the year...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bank regulators plan 'conservative' capital rule for bitcoin

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global banking regulators proposed on Thursday, in a “conservative” step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by major lenders. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Bitcoin put in highest risk category in bank capital plan

Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Basel Committee proposes strict capital requirements for banks with bitcoin exposure

The Basel Committee for Banking Supervision, the global standards body for bank regulation, published a consultation on Thursday that, if ultimately put into effect, would impose strict capital requirements for banks that have exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It's a notable release, given that major banks around the world...
CurrenciesThe Guardian

Global banking regulators call for toughest rules for cryptocurrencies

Global regulators have said cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin should come with the toughest bank capital rules to avoid putting the wider financial system at risk should their value collapse suddenly. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which consists of regulators from the world’s leading financial centres, is proposing a “new...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 4-Greek 10-year bond reopening attracts bids exceeding $37 billion

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece attracted bids worth 30.5 billion euros ($37.19 billion)on Wednesday for a 10-year bond reopening that took advantage of calm in bond markets ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank meeting. The Greek treasury raised 2.5 billion euros from the 0.75% fixed-coupon bond, covering...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Foreign investors bought 85.4% of Italy's 10-yr BTP bond

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 85.4% of a new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday. Rome sold 10 billion euros ($12.18 billion) of the note on Tuesday through a syndicated deal, attracting orders for almost 68 billion euros. More than 330 investors...
BusinessMetro International

Online trading group CMC plans expansion into wealth management

(Reuters) -British online trading group CMC Markets on Thursday set out plans to launch a wealth management platform, going head to head with existing players such as Hargreaves and AJ Bell, after reporting a doubling in annual profits. Peter Cruddas, Chief Executive of the London-listed company, told Reuters he expects...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Bond ETFs Commanding $1 Trillion Simply Shrug at the Fed’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered such a gift to the exchange-traded fund industry amid the throes of the pandemic that analysts say its exit will hardly be felt. The central bank on Monday will start reversing its surprise decision last March to scoop up bond ETFs as part of efforts to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus crash. That move ushered a surge of inflows into bond ETFs, meaning that even though the Fed itself ended up buying just $8.6 billion of debt funds, the market ballooned to be worth $1.1 trillion.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Mexico Payments Firm Prosa Shops For Buyer, Seeks $1 Billion

With Latin America a hot market for the expansion of digital payments, Mexico’s Prosa is looking for a buyer that will pony up more than $1 billion, Reuters reported. Sources said that the sales process is attracting interest from a number of large payments and financial technology (FinTech) companies. Prosa...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AnbudsfÃ¶rfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-06-08 Bonds. Fixed rate notes issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:. 2026. The following issuers are accepted for delivery:. BORÃ…S KOMMUN. GÃ–TEBORGS KOMMUN. HELSINGBORGS...
Marketsnewsverses.com

How the $1 trillion marketplace for ‘inexperienced’ bonds is altering Wall Road

So-called inexperienced bonds have grow to be extra fashionable lately, and this fast-growing phase of the $128.three trillion world bond market might develop much more. When an issuer sells a inexperienced bond, they’re making a nonbinding dedication to earmark the sale’s proceeds for environmentally pleasant tasks. That would embrace renewable vitality tasks, setting up vitality environment friendly buildings or making investments in clear water or transportation.
Economywsau.com

Saudi Aramco expected to raise $6 billion as bond orders top $55 billion

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco is expected to raise $6 billion on Wednesday as the company returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale comprising three tranches, a document showed. Pricing guidance on the Islamic bond or sukuk tightened to around...