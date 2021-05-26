Pratt’s Island memories
News about plans to subdivide and build on the south end of Pratt’s Island greeted us when we arrived home from a vacation in Italy in 2004. I had noticed the surveyor’s tapes decorating the trees along the road, so the news was not a surprise. Although many of us cringe at the thought of this land changing, it is a reminder that land on Southport is precious and in short supply. Land we don’t own we cannot expect the owners to preserve as our special playground.www.boothbayregister.com