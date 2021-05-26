Cancel
Southport, ME

Pratt’s Island memories

By Leigh Sherrill
Cover picture for the articleNews about plans to subdivide and build on the south end of Pratt’s Island greeted us when we arrived home from a vacation in Italy in 2004. I had noticed the surveyor’s tapes decorating the trees along the road, so the news was not a surprise. Although many of us cringe at the thought of this land changing, it is a reminder that land on Southport is precious and in short supply. Land we don’t own we cannot expect the owners to preserve as our special playground.

