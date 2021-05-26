The roster race is back on at TE with the signing of free agent Ricky Seals-Jones

The 49ers have finally acquired a Jones at wide receiver. It just isn't the one fans will get excited about or rush to buy a jersey of. The 49ers signed wide receiver Andy Jones, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones is a 2-year pro having actively last played in 2018 with the Lions and spending time with the Dolphins in 2019. He has 11 career catches with 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jones is nothing more than a roster filler who will not make it past training camp. His acquisition has no impact on any bigger picture roster moves like a trade for Julio Jones.