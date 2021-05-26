The roster race is back on at TE with the signing of free agent Ricky Seals-Jones
In Washington, it’s absolutely clear who the #1 tight end on the roster is, which is a big change from a season ago. In 2020, beyond the 2-year contract that the Football team had given to Logan Thomas, there was absolutely no clarity about who would be on the roster at tight end when the training camp dust settled. Eventually, players like Richard Rodgers and Hale Hentges were released, and the unlikely last man standing was the former quarterback, Logan Thomas.www.chatsports.com