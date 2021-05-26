Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Shawn Colvin and the Power of Humility

psychologytoday.com
 16 days ago

An overwhelming aspect of conditions like depression or anxiety is not knowing when or where another episode will hit. The pandemic has exacerbated people's sense of uncertainty as they've faced relentless threats of sickness, death, and isolation. Musician Shawn Colvin manages her mental health by practicing humility, taking action, and...

www.psychologytoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Colvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Social Isolation#The Power Of Humility#Spiritual Condition#Dr Mike#Mastery#Helplessness#Self Loathing#Normalcy#Relentless Threats#True Control#Things#Depression#Addiction#Alcoholism#Sickness#Terrible Denial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Rebel Wilson’s 6 Tips to Boost Emotional Health. Try Her Special Journaling Trick

When Rebel Wilson recently showed off her newly slimmed-down figure on a jet headed to Palm Beach, Florida, her fans couldn’t refrain from asking about the diet she had followed to lose more than 60 pounds. Rebel revealed in an IG live last December that her success was due to mastering a healthy mindset and practicing self-love. When she got her mind right, the rest followed, she explained. Among other tips, she started a unique way of journaling and also learned to nourish her body with mostly plant-based meals and high-protein foods and exercise by hiking and walking in nature, which further allowed her to let go of stress.
Mental Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

An open letter to men about mental health

Hello Gentlemen – So it’s June, Men’s Health Month, and I thought it might be a good time to check in and see how you’re doing. I’ll admit I’ve been concerned; 2020 was a heck of a year (to put it mildly) and we all faced challenges we’d never faced before. I saw many of you struggle, sometimes with fear, often with wanting to protect your children from a virus that seemed to be everywhere, all while worrying about losing your job, your income, your ability to provide for your family.
Mental Healthjoeplumb.org

Diabetes & Mental Health - Leah Simpson

My name’s Leah and I have had Type One Diabetes for 20 years and I have been in remission for Diabulimia for 6 years. I am currently under NELFT (North East London NHS Foundation Trust) for my Diabetes treatment. When it comes to my own personal experience with having mental...
Musicnewcity.com

Year In Review: Shawn Maxwell’s Dazzling 2020 Chronicle

Saxophonist Shawn Maxwell has headed ensembles of different sizes, from lean quartets to muscular dectets. His new album, “Expectation & Experience,” is something else again: it features thirty musicians, including almost all of his prior collaborators, but it parcels them out over the course of seventeen tracks, with no one playing on more than a single cut. As a result, Maxwell’s role here is less that of bandleader than of solo performer with guest artists. The sonic range of these collaborators is vast—it includes vibraphonist Stephen Lynerd, Howard Levy on harmonica and Gina DeGregorio on marimba—but Maxwell’s own voice is so distinctive and compelling, and his point-of-view so definitive, that the album is remarkably coherent. Those seventeen tracks—several very short—comprise a narrative of bewilderment, loss, outrage and accommodation: the story of one man’s navigation through 2020.
Mental HealthDaily Item

Jasmin Iolani Hakes: My daughter fell off the mental health care cliff

Our mental health system has failed my daughter. Again. Actually, that’s not true. There is no system, no real help for her. My 20-year-old daughter tried to kill herself three weeks ago. She took a lot of pills all at once and, afraid that wouldn’t do the trick, drove toward the American River to drown herself. Her boyfriend happened to drive past her car and waved her down. That serendipity is the only reason she’s alive today.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

'Adventures in Mental Health:' A camp for coping

For teens, cooped up by COVID for so long, now comes the perhaps equally as fraught re-entry to socializing, a skill once seemingly hardwired in them but now atrophied through isolation. Anxiety and depression, already conditions endemic in adolescence, ramped up even more during the time of remote learning and...
Entertainmenthwchronicle.com

Departing Teacher: Shawn Costantino

Upper School Performing Arts Chair Shawn Costantino will depart after 14 years of teaching instrumental music to become the founding Head of Arts at Ransom Everglades School in Miami. Costantino directed all of the bands, jazz combos and smaller audition-only jazz groups at the Upper School. He said his favorite part of working at the school was collaborating with talented students and traveling across the world to share music.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Wallace Shawn on His Classic, “Why I Call Myself a Socialist”

Hosted by Paul Holdengräber, The Quarantine Tapes chronicles shifting paradigms in the age of social distancing. Each day, Paul calls a guest for a brief discussion about how they are experiencing the global pandemic. *. On Episode 193 of The Quarantine Tapes, Paul Holdengräber is joined by Wallace Shawn. They...
Career Development & Adviceroryvaden.com

How to Maintain Humility as a Leader

Arrogance is one of the greatest liabilities that leaders have. When the leader is arrogant, they start to lose the respect and the buy-in of their team. That's why this is a great problem. But the other problem with arrogance is that it eats away at the leader themselves. As...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Alyssa: Memoirs of a Queen review – ego fest with a helping of humility

“My favourite subject is talking about me,” Alyssa Edwards tells us – so she must really be enjoying her West End show, in which she does nothing but. Memoirs of a Queen traces Alyssa’s journey from childhood in Mesquite, Texas, to reality TV apotheosis, via coming-out tales, Miss America contests and abundant RuPaul’s Drag Race chit-chat. None of it is very surprising, and the backstage gossip would test the patience of all but the most ardent Drag Race devotees. But Edwards – AKA Justin Johnson – is a likably unpretentious host and, as you’d expect from the self-described “Steven Spielberg of dance”, the choreography catches the eye.
YogaWake Up World

Using Meditation in Addiction Recovery

We all know that addiction to drugs and alcohol is a biological disease and it has a direct link with our mental health. Considering this fact, trying to figure out how mindfulness and meditation practices can work in order to reduce the effects of substance addiction makes sense. But do we know how it actually works?
Mental Healthpinkisthenewblog.com

Mental Health and Sleep Patterns

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and the two are inextricably intertwined. One of the aspects of physical health that most impacts mental health is sleep. If you don’t sleep well or for long enough, your mood will suffer. Mental illnesses can also trigger insomnia. Sleep and mental health are so connected that it is essential to address both for overall good health.
Militaryamenclinics.com

5 Myths About PTSD

Although there is a growing amount of research on and increased awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder, many misconceptions about PTSD persist. Here are 5 of the most common PTSD myths. Myth #1. PTSD only affects military veterans. PTSD and its effects on military veterans have been well documented, but other...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Musicians Make Powerful Mental Health Advocates

We are in the midst of a worldwide mental health crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened our mental health. One of the most powerful forces that we have in combatting the stigma of mental illness is our mental health advocates. Because of what it takes to pursue music...
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

What Is Avoidant Personality Disorder?

AVPD is a lifelong condition that goes far beyond social anxiety or being an introvert. It’s natural to experience some nervousness, anxiety or even a little fear in certain social situations, such as a job interview or meeting new people. But when you have avoidant personality disorder, a type of mental disorder that impairs the way you interact with others, fear and anxiety are so intense they get in the way of functioning.
Mental HealthPosted by
SELF

What the Pandemic Taught Me About Managing My Bipolar Disorder

Larissa D’Andrea, 40, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 10 years ago. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). There are various forms of bipolar disorder, but generally, the condition involves a pattern of manic episodes and depressive episodes interspersed with symptom-free intervals. People can also experience hypomanic episodes, a milder version of mania.
Oklahoma City, OKOrange Leader

FAITH: Trusting the truth of the Word of God

I spent most of last week in a hospital room in Oklahoma City, OK, near where I grew up, helping take care of my father who had a major surgery on his neck. Driving by myself, I can make it to where my father lives in about eight and a half hours, depending on how many Buc-ees I visit. I have decided Texas 105 is my preferred route to get to I 45 when we head up to the north. This has come after several disappointing experiences trusting my GPS and spending a lot of time driving the winding roads from here to Dallas.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Sean Paul of MD NowPsych: “Therapy”

Individuals should consider talking more openly about their mental health if they feel comfortable. I have heard from many patients that once they open up to friends or family they often are surprised to learn that those people also have struggled with mental health issues. As a part of our...
Musiclaketravis.com

Shawn Mathews

Shawn Mathews set list is made up of carefully curated classic songs we all love, from Sinatra to Van Morrison, from the Beatles to Willie. Shawn doesn’t cover these songs; in a matter of seconds, using his effects pedals and loop station, he rebuilds the song piece by piece giving it the sound of a full band accompanying his amazing vocals and original guitar solos. You will hear your favorite songs in a whole new way.