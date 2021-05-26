Shawn Colvin and the Power of Humility

Saxophonist Shawn Maxwell has headed ensembles of different sizes, from lean quartets to muscular dectets. His new album, “Expectation & Experience,” is something else again: it features thirty musicians, including almost all of his prior collaborators, but it parcels them out over the course of seventeen tracks, with no one playing on more than a single cut. As a result, Maxwell’s role here is less that of bandleader than of solo performer with guest artists. The sonic range of these collaborators is vast—it includes vibraphonist Stephen Lynerd, Howard Levy on harmonica and Gina DeGregorio on marimba—but Maxwell’s own voice is so distinctive and compelling, and his point-of-view so definitive, that the album is remarkably coherent. Those seventeen tracks—several very short—comprise a narrative of bewilderment, loss, outrage and accommodation: the story of one man’s navigation through 2020.