Tompkinsville, KY

Summer reading program begins June 3 in Tompkinsville

By Tyler Mansfield
wcluradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. – The William B. Harlan Memorial Library’s Summer Reading program begins June 3 and will run through July 1. This year’s program will feature in-person events and day camps for ages 3-5 and 6-14 throughout the month of June at the library, Tompkinsville City Park and the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse. The program will also have activity bags for ages 14 and up, as well as for anyone who can’t attend the in-person day camps.

