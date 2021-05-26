Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Farlight 84 Reveals HUNT Gameplay Mode

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFK Arena developer Lilith Games today revealed the core gameplay mode for its upcoming third-person shooter, Farlight 84. Set to launch early next year on mobile and PC, Farlight 84's flagship mode is officially called HUNT, and it sees up to 48 players fighting each other as teams with a single marked target per team in order to score points. With enough points, players can leave the map via an evacuation site, but they can also simply stick around to pick off all of the remaining players.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Hunted#Gameplay Video#Third Person Shooter#Game Mechanics#Afk Arena#Lilith Games#Hunt#Numtags#Rpg#Ios#Cbt#Pre Recorded Gameplay#Third Person Shooter#Fresh Mechanics#Battle Royale#Fun#Maps#Android#Intuitive Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Horizon Forbidden West' Reveals Amazing New Gameplay And Machines

The Horizon Forbidden West State of Play was shown last night (May 27) and, well, the next edition in Aloy's adventures looks stunning. The 14 minutes of gameplay captured on a PlayStation 5 has blown fans away with its gorgeous environments and game mechanics, showing just some of what's in store for players. GG Guerrilla Games, you've impressed us.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Far Cry 6 Releases October 7th, First Gameplay Footage Revealed

Ubisoft today provided some new details on the latest Far Cry title, Far Cry 6. The biggest news may be when we can expect to play it. Far Cry 6 will be launching October 7th, 2021. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Stadia. Those who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One versions digitally will be able to upgrade to the next generation versions for free.
Video GamesCollider

'Far Cry 6' Gameplay Reveal Promises a Revolution in the Ubisoft Franchise

Giancarlo Esposito's “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, the dictator in control of the fictional Carribbean island nation of Yara, features heavily into the marketing for Ubisoft's upcoming franchise title Far Cry 6. As well he should. Having played an iconic TV villain in Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul, Esposito's involvement as the villain of the piece brings a world's worth of gravitas without him ever saying a word. However, the struggle in Far Cry 6 is not with him, but against him, and that's what today's gameplay reveal focused on.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Far Cry 6 Release Date Announced During Gameplay Reveal

After a delay, Far Cry 6 finally has a release date. Ubisoft announced the upcoming open-world shooter will launch on October 7. Ubisoft revealed the release date during the Far Cry 6 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal on May 28 that you can check out below. It was initially set for a February 2021 launch but was delayed last October.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Bus Simulator 21 multiplayer mode shown off in new gameplay trailer

Astragon and Still Alive Studios is preparing to release the next entry in its Bus Simulator franchise, Bus Simulator 21. As the hype train-erm-hype bus continues to roll on, the developers have revealed a trailer for the new multiplayer mode that will be in Bus Simulator 21. As seen in...
Video GamesHot Hardware

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Trailer And Launch Date Revealed And It Looks Amazing

The next installment in the Far Cry series is just over the horizon, launching on October 7th this year. Starring Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian powerhouse actor Giancarlo Esposito as the main antagonist, Far Cry 6 should be quite the game, especially if recently published videos and images are anything to go by. Yesterday, Ubisoft producer and host Youssef Maguid posted the “Rules For Being A Guerilla,” giving us a glimpse into the upcoming Far Cry 6.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch the Far Cry 6 worldwide gameplay reveal stream

You'll want to know how to watch the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal event to see the next step in Far Cry series history, and if you're here, you're ready to go. Ubisoft plans to kick off the Far Cry 6 worldwide gameplay reveal event online starting at 9:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm EDT / 5:30 pm BST, and you can catch the whole thing as soon as it begins via the above YouTube embed.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay has been leaked ahead of todays reveal

Ever since it was delayed indefinitely last year, we’ve all been waiting for the next dose of information regarding the next entry in the Far Cry series. Thankfully Ubisoft confirmed a livestream later today that will show official Far Cry 6 gameplay, but it looks like some of it has been leaked online ahead of the official reveal.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launches in Fall, Gameplay Teaser Revealed

Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 are getting an official trilogy remaster package for PC and consoles. Crytek and Saber Interactive announced Crysis Remastered Trilogy in a blog post today, setting a course to launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime this fall. You can get a taste of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy’s nanosuit gameplay in the teaser trailer below.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

NICKMERCS reveals his pick for Warzone’s worst mode

Although Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff is one of Warzone’s most popular streamers, there’s one game mode he doesn’t play, and he’s dubbed it “the worst mode in Warzone.”. Warzone Solos is known to be the most difficult Warzone game mode. With no teammates to help or buy you back, many players...
Video GamesIGN

Watch Dogs: Legion - 10 Minutes of Performance Mode Gameplay on PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion has had a native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version for awhile, but Ubisoft finally added what they're calling in their patch notes, a performance mode, but is actually called Balance Mode in game. So check out 10 minutes of performance mode gameplay running on PlayStation 5. According to the in-game menu description, Balance Mode kicks the settings down to medium quality and disables ray tracing to provide a smooth 60 frames per second experience. We played the first 20 or so minutes of the game and have captured what balance mode looks like on PlayStation 5. We've skipped all the talking and cutscenes to show off the gameplay in various environments.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Gameplay Reveal Of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed actual gameplay from The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. The soon to be released title for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC finally has some footage of the quick-time events you will be forced to complete.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Ubisoft Forward to feature Rainbow Six Quarantine gameplay reveal

Ubisoft has revealed that its upcoming digital event Ubisoft Forward will feature a look at Rainbow Six Quarantine, on June 12. (You may remember Rainbow Six Quarantine from its E3 2019 reveal, in which an ailing and panicked fellow pointed a gun shakily down a gloomy hallway of ominous nothing much.)
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Gameplay Revealed

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall gets a gameplay reveal alongside the announcement of an upcoming closed beta. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, the VR Warhammer game currently in development at Carbon Studios, has received its first gameplay trailer. Revealed at the recent Warhammer Skulls event, which is where the upcoming 2D Warhammer game was also announced, the gameplay trailer gives Warhammer fans a good look at what they can expect from the game before it arrives later this summer.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Neverwinter reveals Bard in gameplay trailer

According to the official description, Neverwinter's Bard will be able to infuse weapons with magic and use music to inspire allies or manipulate minds. It is said that some of the Bard magic even heals wounds, making the class well-rounded but it remains to be seen if it will excel in any of the areas.