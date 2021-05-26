Farlight 84 Reveals HUNT Gameplay Mode

Watch Dogs: Legion has had a native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version for awhile, but Ubisoft finally added what they're calling in their patch notes, a performance mode, but is actually called Balance Mode in game. So check out 10 minutes of performance mode gameplay running on PlayStation 5. According to the in-game menu description, Balance Mode kicks the settings down to medium quality and disables ray tracing to provide a smooth 60 frames per second experience. We played the first 20 or so minutes of the game and have captured what balance mode looks like on PlayStation 5. We've skipped all the talking and cutscenes to show off the gameplay in various environments.