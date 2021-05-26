Farlight 84 Reveals HUNT Gameplay Mode
AFK Arena developer Lilith Games today revealed the core gameplay mode for its upcoming third-person shooter, Farlight 84. Set to launch early next year on mobile and PC, Farlight 84's flagship mode is officially called HUNT, and it sees up to 48 players fighting each other as teams with a single marked target per team in order to score points. With enough points, players can leave the map via an evacuation site, but they can also simply stick around to pick off all of the remaining players.comicbook.com