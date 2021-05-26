Cancel
Hear Chelsea Wolfe's New Scorcher "Diana" for DC's 'Dark Nights: Death Metal'

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has two exclusive, limited-edition vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack — order yours before they're gone!. Chelsea Wolfe has unleashed her very own soundtrack — well, kind of. The folk-metal singer recently voiced the iconic Wonder Woman in DC Comics' Sonic Metalverse audio-visual series, and now she's contributed an explosive song to its upcoming soundtrack that's directly inspired by the hero she portrayed, the venerable Diana Prince.

