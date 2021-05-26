Hear Chelsea Wolfe's New Scorcher "Diana" for DC's 'Dark Nights: Death Metal'

Warner Bros. punted Wonder Woman 1984 down the theatrical release schedule at least a half-dozen times before they said OK fine, it’ll be a Christmas 2020 present for HBO Max subscribers. After its initial 30 day window on the service expired in January 2021, the film retreated to premium VOD, but now it’s back on the Max for any and all to watch (again?). Anyhow, the film reunites the principals from 2017’s Wonder Woman, stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, with director Patty Jenkins, a winning combination that ratchets up anticipation for the overdue sequel. Kristen Wiig and Pedro “Mando” Pascal hop aboard this wing-ed horse of a franchise, and the result is… something else. That’s probably the best way to describe it.