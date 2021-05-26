Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Redshift #1 Review: A Poignant, Modern Spin On Hard Sci-Fi

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out the gig economy will be just as exploitative and dangerous on Mars as it is on Earth. Scout Comics' new series Redshift combines the pratfalls of generational woes with hard sci-fi in a very appealing new tale, and series creator H.S. Tak has it down to the science. We're so used to the fantasy and anything-is-possible side of comics that a story focused on the realism of an inherently fantastic situation doesn't feel real by default but requires the heavy lifting of storytellers who treat the material with respect. Tak takes The Martian and imbues it with pathos in an inherently political narrative that anyone younger than a Baby Boomer will relate to.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redshift#Sci Fi#Physics#Modern Science#Earth Science#Real Space#Real Science#The Martian#Scout Comics#Baby Boomer#Brent Mckee Colors#Pathos#Creator#Intergalactic Travel#Deep Space#Depictions#Fantasy#Red Planet#Mars#Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Science
Related
ComicsComicBook

Basilisk #1 Review: A Creepy Start For This Sci-Fi Super Powered Affair

Cullen Bunn might have sharpened his teeth with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's clear that Boom Studios is letting him stretch his legs when it comes to his take on horror; Basilisk #1 has the makings of another classic horror comic. Having previously created The Empty Man at Boom, a horror story which became an egregiously overlooked horror movie, Basilisk is an entirely different animal. Though the bones established here in the introductory issue work well enough, there are definitely moments in Basilisk #1 that brighter than others.
TV SeriesNew Scientist

Sweet Tooth Review: An eccentric mix of sci-fi and fantasy

Watching some of the fear and isolation of another pandemic won’t be for everyone, but Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a hopeful take on coping with the fall-out of such an event. Sweet Tooth begins 10 years after The Great Crumble. A poorly understood but deadly, rapidly spreading virus has hit...
Musicthecomedybureau.com

Rampantly’s Sci-Fi Mic (Zoom Mic)

Dive headfirst into a wormhole to explore comedic time and space. We’ll implement a new theme every week to keep your set on the cutting edge. Let the themes take you where no man has gone before. Tell stories, become a character, sing a song, recite a poem, play with multimedia, let your imagination be your guide. Everything is an experiment. (Theme is encouraged, but not enforced)
Entertainmentscreenanarchy.com

Review: THE MACHINE, Modest Budget, Great Sci-Fi

The Western world is deadlocked in a Cold War with China. Vincent works for the Ministry of Defense, developing technology, such as implants and prosthetics. Soldiers wounded in battle and saved by his work make up the bulk of the security at his underground research facility. Other than developing a new war machine for the MOD Vincent uses his paychecks to fund his own research to save his ill daughter.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Future Shocks: 10 Sci-fi Thrillers to Get Your Pulse Racing

Sci-fi thrillers blend the best of both high-intensity worlds; the staggering stakes of a thriller can be pushed even further if the setting is a distant planet, or a state where the lines between human and inhuman are being blurred. Over the past few decades, a plethora of sci-fi thrillers have been published, with fast-paced plots framed around time travel, alien invasion, or cyberpunk journeys into the darkest recesses of the human mind. Here are some of the best sci-fi thrillers to kick your reading up a notch.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Lapsis is an engagingly topical, darkly funny and breathlessly creative piece of sci-fi cinema

Lapsis tells the story of Ray Tincelli (Dean Imperial), a lowly baggage handler in Queens who is down on his luck financially; struggling to support himself and his ailing brother Jamie (Babe Howard), who is suffering from a strange fatiguing illness called omnia, which is connected to the death of his mother who died from the same illness. Seeing how his brother is faring, Ray takes it upon himself to make ends meet and send Jamie to a health clinic for treatment by taking up a business opportunity provided by his colleague Felix (James McDaniel).
EntertainmentAPS Physics

When Sci-Fi Predicts the Future—and When it Doesn’t

Breaking the laws of nature isn’t the only reason that some science fiction ideas never make it off the written page or out of a movie set. By day, Charles Adler studies the propagation of laser beams through turbulent media, such as ocean water, and predicts the rainbow patterns formed when light shines through morning dew. By night, the physicist, who works at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, explores the world of science fiction, immersing himself in books and films about the voyages of humans through space or the adventures of aliens on distant planets. Adler’s two passions do occasionally collide: he published a book on the physical plausibility of science fiction inventions, and he recently produced a lecture series on how research shapes science fiction. In a talk last month hosted by the APS Mid-Atlantic Senior Physicists Group, Adler discussed the reasons why some science fiction inventions fail to become reality, even when they are physically plausible.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Watch: Fantastic Pilot Episode of Immersive Sci-Fi 'Dynamo Dream'

"It will last all day if you eat it really slowly!" Wow. What an extraordinary creation. THIS is the epitome of "world building" in every sense. Dynamo Dream is a 20-minute web series pilot episode and while we usually don't post about series, I'm posting about this one anyway because it's absolutely marvelous. Set in the distant future where water has dried up and everyone is living in tiny shacks (much like Ready Player One), the story follows a young woman out and about on her day, trying to stay out of trouble. There's no synopsis - but it's not needed. Just dive right into it - you won't want to leave here. Written and directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Ian Hubert, and starring Kaitlin Romig as Jo. All the 3D and design work was done using Blender. It took Ian over three years to finally finish this, with the support of followers on his Patreon. Featuring sound design by Impossible Acoustic. And I've added a rad fan-made poster (by Barry Blankenship) below. I highly recommend watching! One of the best sci-fi worlds I've encountered in a while.
TV Seriesclimatecrocks.com

Trailer: When Climate Becomes Default in Sci Fi

Other than a matter of fact mention of rising water, nothing else about climate in this sci fi trailer. One Response to “Trailer: When Climate Becomes Default in Sci Fi”. In the Expanse series of books, at one point one character goes back to Earth to visit a Baltimore (where most people lived on Basic) with matter-of-fact references to the old part of the city taken by the sea.
MoviesA.V. Club

Neill Blomkamp returns to horror sci-fi roots with Demonic trailer

It’s been a while since we last heard from director Neill Blomkamp. Since his career crash-landed with the tense-as-hell alien apartheid allegory District 9, critics and fans have been somewhat confused by his choices. He went all-in on video game-style action with Elysium and helped the world better understand Short Circuit with the pseudo-remake Chappie. Nevertheless, his movies have been steadily getting worse reviews and his box office take has steadily declined. During this time, he’s been locked away, presumably under the control of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, writing an Alien reboot or one of those “forget about the other sequels” soft reboot/sequel thingies. Though ever since that fizzled out (it’s still kind of unclear whether they’re making any Alien movies at Disney), Blomkamp took a chance on doing a RoboCop sequel, which also didn’t pan out, and even hinted at doing District 10.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mega 99.3

Apple TV+ Unveils New Teaser For Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’

Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Invasion, which premieres on the platform later this fall. The show, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), takes place over multiple continents as people from several different walks of life respond to an alien invasion.
TV & VideosEngadget

'Invasion' trailer sets the stage for Apple's latest sci-fi original

Season two of For All Mankind may have wrapped up in April, but Apple TV+ subscribers can look forward to watching a new original sci-fi series on the streaming platform come this fall. On October 22nd, Apple will release Invasion. Starring Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Shamier Anderson (Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), the series tells the story of, you guessed it, an alien invasion that engulfs the entire planet.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

A Global Look at an Alien Invasion in First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Invasion'

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Beautiful Desolation sci-fi adventure launches today

Chris Bischoff Creative Director at The Brotherhood has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Beautiful Desolation game which has launched on the PlayStation platform today. Providing a look at the storyline and a handful of the 40+ bizarre and unique characters you’ll meet while playing the game. Check out the launch trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the isometric sci-fi adventure game.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

DVD Review: Get Lost In Space With Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX

Back in 2014, director Angel Delgado showed huge promise with his feature film debut, Brothers’ Day. The gritty crime thriller shone a light on the gang culture which prevails across England. For his follow-up film Black Box, Delgado has opted for a total change of pace and genre: switching from the mean streets of Manchester to outer-space, Black Box shows that the Spanish-born filmmaker has the directing chops to easily move across different genres.
MoviesDigital Trends

Infinite review: Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi adventure is a waste of good lives

There’s plenty of pedigree behind Infinite, the sci-fi thriller from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua that casts two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as a diagnosed schizophrenic who discovers that his hallucinations are actually the memories and accumulated experiences of past lives. The film pits Wahlberg’s character against a similarly reincarnating...