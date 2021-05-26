Redshift #1 Review: A Poignant, Modern Spin On Hard Sci-Fi
Turns out the gig economy will be just as exploitative and dangerous on Mars as it is on Earth. Scout Comics' new series Redshift combines the pratfalls of generational woes with hard sci-fi in a very appealing new tale, and series creator H.S. Tak has it down to the science. We're so used to the fantasy and anything-is-possible side of comics that a story focused on the realism of an inherently fantastic situation doesn't feel real by default but requires the heavy lifting of storytellers who treat the material with respect. Tak takes The Martian and imbues it with pathos in an inherently political narrative that anyone younger than a Baby Boomer will relate to.comicbook.com