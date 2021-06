Sean Dyche credited Leeds for their performance against his Burnley side – but insisted the four-goal margin was slightly harsh on his side. Two goals from substitute Rodrigo crowned a solid display from the Yorkshiremen at Turf Moor. It means Leeds are closing on a top-half finish and brought up an impressive goals stat in the process. It’s been a brilliant season back in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. It also means they have suffered just one defeat – at Brighton – in their last nine games.