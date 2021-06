Paul Bettany has discussed whether he will be back as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following WandaVision. "I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all," Bettany told The Playlist, when asked about the chance of a possible MCU return in the future. "And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."