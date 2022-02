Somewhere between downtempo and beatdown deathcore lies the stomping grounds of The Last Ten Seconds of Life. The Pennsylvanian group strikes a compelling balance between low-and-slow breakdowns and unhinged fight riffs, with some groove metal and brutal death mixed in for good measure. Incidentally, the three years since dropping Machina Non Grata saw a more pronounced scene-wide transition from downtempo to beatdown as the cutting-edge trend. Rather than choose between one or the other, The Last Ten Seconds of Life forges their own path with their new self-titled album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO