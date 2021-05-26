Cancel
Dewitt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 24.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor low lying flooding extends into the floodplain above and below Cuero. Steen Road (between FM 766 and US Hwy 183 near Hochheim) monitored for flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/12/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 23.8 Wed 8 am CDT 23.7 20.6 17.1

alerts.weather.gov
