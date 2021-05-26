Rachel’s Vineyard Launches New Website

Oak Farm Vineyards, a 70-acre California estate in the heart of Lodi’s celebrated wine region, is a dream event locale. Its historic barn is available during temperate months, and the Club Room works for small gatherings. Now Oak Farm’s owners, the Panella family, have added a 2,000-square-foot Barrel Room for events, as well as a commercial kitchen. The interior features natural wood finishes, rolling pendant lights emitting a warm glow, and an 11-foot antique wood bar. “This area feels grand, with vaulted ceilings and lots of light,” says Heather Panella, co-owner and general manager, who spearheaded the design with her mother-in-law, Dorothy Panella, co-owner and managing partner. “We envision this room to be used for all types of private parties, corporate events and small receptions,” Heather says. “We also anticipate that it will be used for our own wine club events as well as seasonal festivities.”