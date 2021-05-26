Cancel
Rachel’s Vineyard Launches New Website

By wnycatholic
wnycatholic.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel’s Vineyard, a ministry of Priests for Life and the world’s largest ministry of healing after abortion, has a new look for its website. The newly designed site, launched this week, makes it even easier for visitors to find a weekend healing retreat in their area, read testimonies, obtain social media content to share, ask a question, find support and more.

wnycatholic.org
