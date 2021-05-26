Rachel’s Vineyard Launches New Website

Thank You for the gift of friendship. Thank You for the friendship we get to experience in our marriage. We are grateful for each other. We love having each other as a companion to experience life with. We pray we would continue to cultivate our friendship by being transparent with each other. We pray we would tell each other the truth on all occasions. We pray we would not hold back sharing our hearts with one another. We pray our transparency would cultivate love and intimacy in our relationship. Please help us to be bold and courageous as we seek to have a marriage that is transparent and trustworthy in Jesus’ name AMEN!