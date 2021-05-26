NIL Arms Race’s Latest Weapon

On May 16 I was watching an interview with an African American lawyer who indicated he only represents the African American population and he showed excerpts from various BLM protests. In one of those excerpts I saw, clearly at the front of a protesting group, an African American man is holding a sign that said something like improve the racial bias in sports, and it really took me back. Being a white man in this country, I am now wondering what is now meant by "racial bias in sports." Have not all sports fans supported all members of all major sports? Do not all of this country's athletes make a very good income for what they do for only a short time during the year? Do not the owners of all sports franchises select the most qualified players who can put on the best show for them and win the most games for them so they can make the most money possible? If this is not so, why are so many of these athletes of all colors and nationalities becoming multimillionaires shortly after they are drafted?