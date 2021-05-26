Cancel
Sports

NIL Arms Race's Latest Weapon

By Amanda Christovich
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 16 days ago
In the sprint to build out NIL resources, athletic departments have hired a slew of companies to work with athletes and staff in consulting roles. But Duquesne Athletics took their NIL program to another level: They hired personal brand coach Jordon Rooney to be an athletic department staff member. The former athlete is an experienced brand builder and the CEO of a creative agency called Built Different Creative.

Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

#Arms Race#Nil#Creative Agency#Nil Arms Race#Duquesne Athletics#Built Different Creative#Inflcr#Opendorse#Altius Sports Partners#Fos#Competitive Nil Resources#Multiple Companies#Athletic Departments#Athletes#Brands#Status Quo#Top Notch Services#Content Creation
When the NIL era arrives, athletic departments will have to continuously adapt to accommodate athletes’ needs — and keep up with recruiting standards. Rooney thinks he won’t be the only Division I brand coach for long. In fact, he predicts that departments will slowly build entire teams around athlete brand management.
Unlike more traditional athletic department roles like communications and compliance, there’s no playbook for how a personal brand coach should operate. So what does a day in the life of a Division I personal brand coach look like? And what will Rooney’s program include?. Lesson Plan. While athletes are off...
In December, Aquinas College volleyball player Chloe Mitchell became the first college athlete to profit off her NIL. During the pandemic, Mitchell became famous on TikTok for a DIY home project and started signing endorsement deals. When NIL rules took effect in the NAIA, she was able to continue making money.
On May 16 I was watching an interview with an African American lawyer who indicated he only represents the African American population and he showed excerpts from various BLM protests. In one of those excerpts I saw, clearly at the front of a protesting group, an African American man is holding a sign that said something like improve the racial bias in sports, and it really took me back. Being a white man in this country, I am now wondering what is now meant by "racial bias in sports." Have not all sports fans supported all members of all major sports? Do not all of this country's athletes make a very good income for what they do for only a short time during the year? Do not the owners of all sports franchises select the most qualified players who can put on the best show for them and win the most games for them so they can make the most money possible? If this is not so, why are so many of these athletes of all colors and nationalities becoming multimillionaires shortly after they are drafted?
If you ask any multiplayer gamer what they want whenever they load into a match, the number one answer will always be fairness. It’s why we love to complain about RNG, about smurfs, and everything ranging from server locations to netcode. A loss should always be a clean loss, a win, a clean win — and though our emotions often muddle how good or bad we are in reality, everyone has an internal understanding of what is fair and what isn’t.
After months of buzz about brand building, social media and NIL education and preparation, companies are gearing up for actual deals with college athletes as changes near. With laws in at least five states set to go into effect on July 1 and the potential for NCAA action at the end of the month, software company INFLCR has struck a deal with digital endorsement deals marketplace OpenSponsorship to create a direct path for its college athlete users to connect with brands and potential marketing partners.
Valuations from multiple companies suggest that women’s sports athletes will cash in when NIL rules take effect: Some volleyball players, basketball players, and gymnasts could make more than $100,000 annually. But the question remains: Will brands pay them what they’re actually worth?. Not So ‘Simple Math’. Ryerson University sports business...
The forward brings unique experience on and off the field to the NWSL expansion club. Forward Nadia Nadim, who numbered 10 goals and four assists on the season in helping Paris Saint-Germain to its first Division 1 Féminine title clinched just last week, has signed to continue her career with Racing Louisville FC.
On July 1st, six states will see 'name, image, and likeness' bills go onto the books - allowing collegiate players for the first time to make money during their college careers. Will others follow suit, or will the NCAA be able to hold off the changes as it has since the verdict in the Ed O'Bannon case? John and Marcia speak with Micahel McCann. He's a professor at the University of New Hampshire, and a writer for Sportico.
The conventional wisdom is that athletes peak in their mid-20s, when youthful reflexes combine with years of experience. These days, 35 is looking like the new 25. Should Serena Williams or Roger Federer, both 39, win the French Open and its $1.7 million top prize in the men’s and women’s brackets (part of a $42 million total purse), they will join a series of older legends beating out younger competition at the highest level in sports this past year.
After launching NIL rules in perhaps the strangest year in college sports, it appears the program was a success. And it’s also clear that unrestrictive NIL rules can work if done correctly. What else can the NCAA learn from this?. Looming Competition. High school athletes are even considering forgoing NCAA...
The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday with the green flag scheduled to fly at 12:45 p.m. ET. But NBC’s race broadcast begins at 11 a.m. ET. For one of the biggest motor sports races in the world, the 33-car field was set last weekend with a two-day qualifying session that ended with six-time IndyCar Series reigning champion Scott Dixon starting first on the pole. And after strong qualifying performances, he and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammates are among the favorites to win this year’s Indy 500.
Riot Racers is an exciting new tradable card game-style car racing game. Players earn by playing the game or by simply owning parts of it. The ownable parts are nonfungible tokens on the Matic blockchain that can easily be bought or sold. The game is inspired by popular trading card games many of us played as kids, such as Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh.
How much money will college women’s sports athletes make when NIL laws take effect?. It’s a question that’s been debated in Congress, among athletic department staff, and by private NIL companies. It’s also one that will be answered in three short weeks, when laws take effect. The NIL potential for...
It remains to be seen if the status quo in golf can be disrupted, but more than one upstart league is trying. The Premier Golf League —which is different from the similarly designed Super Golf League —is targeting a 2023 launch. The PGL is structured to create a sense of...
The NFL is keeping players and fans guessing on the length of future seasons. Two months ago, NFL owners voted to expand the regular season to 17 games for the first time. Now, an 18-game schedule may be in the league’s future, and the move could come as early as 2025, according to NBC Sports.
Top athletes are getting paid record amounts, and endorsements are the driving force. The 50 highest-paid athletes from the one-year period ending May 1 made more than they ever have, according to Forbes. Conor McGregor topped the list with his $180 million year. Lionel Messi ($130 million), Dak Prescott ($107.5...
RAF racer Flight Sergeant Chris Slator has been crowned the first-ever champion of the Armed Forces eRacing Championship. The 20-race season came to a close on the simulated Silverstone track which was broadcast live on the Forces News Facebook page. Flt Sgt Slator needed a good result in the first...