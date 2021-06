A majority of NHS leaders have said they think lockdown restrictions should remain in place beyond 21 June.A survey of health and care organisations by the NHS Confederation had 282 responses from leaders working across primary care, hospitals and community with 63 per cent saying they did not think restrictions should be lifted.The vast majority of responses were from primary care leaders working in GP networks around the country with 105 out of 166 coming out against lockdown. The 19 hospital leaders who responded appeared almost equally split with 42 per cent in favour of lifting lockdown and 47 per...