Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A year later, John Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' ready to make noise

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) - John Krasinski, whose "A Quiet Place Part II" is one of the biggest studio releases to open exclusively in theaters this year, recently returned to the movies, himself. Krasinski screened the film for his in-laws in London, and the experience of being back in a theater...

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Hearing Aid#Quiet Time#Home Movie#Movie Theaters#Ap#Paramount Pictures#Facetime#Noise#Movie Dates#Buzz#Jump Scares#Hollywood#U S Theaters#Moviegoers#Normal Person#Part Ii#Playing Regan#Science Fiction Spectacle#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!