Starting at 8:30 AM, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Washington Street, South of Expressway Ave between Bismarck Expressway and Easy Street will have restricted movements. The restrictions will be for a contractor to replace a water main in the northbound roadway and reconstruction of the roadway. Southbound traffic on Washington Street will be reduced to one lane. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one left turn lane, two through lanes and one right turn lane.