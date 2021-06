After a bit of backlash from users, Apple detailed two important changes to the way AirTags and the Find My network operate in order to prevent unwanted tracking on Thursday. In a statement to CNET, Apple announced that it will make a detection app for Android to help prevent unscrupulous people from planting a device on someone and tracking their location without their knowledge. Currently, if your Apple device detects a Find My tracker (such as an AirTag or Chipolo One Spot) that doesn’t belong to you but is moving with you, you will be alerted. It’s a security measure to stop a stalker from dropping a tracker in your bag or pocket and knowing your every move.