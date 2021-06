Ari Aster has snagged Patti LuPone, Kylie Rogers, and like half the cast of Only Murders in the Building for his next film. Disappointment Blvd. will star Joaquin Phoenix in his first post-Joker role. A24 is involved, natch. “Project details are being kept under wraps,” reports Deadline, “but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” It won’t be the first time LuPone has encountered disappointment on a boulevard, that’s for sure. The actress famously clashed with Andrew Lloyd Weber while originating the role of Norma Desmond in the London production of Weber’s Sunset Boulevard musical.