Many with inoperable pancreatic cancer are not prescribed cheap-but-essential medication

By University of Birmingham
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Birmingham-led study has found almost half of people diagnosed within inoperable pancreatic cancer are not prescribed inexpensive yet essential tablets without which they cannot digest food—placing them at risk of starvation or being less able to tolerate treatment. In light of the research findings, charity Pancreatic Cancer...

medicalxpress.com
