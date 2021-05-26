Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Selleck Feels Sam Elliott Was The “More Formed” Of The Two In Their Early Western Days

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXVVy_0aByGcdA00

Some Hollywood duos become fast associated with one another. Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller often populate movies side-by-side, and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn even became a couple. There’s no forgetting Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, either. When the two near-constantly took up roles in westerns together, Tom Selleck got to watch Sam Elliott grow in his career, but also see how steady he was in his goals.

In fact, even when the two looked very different from how they do now, to Selleck, Elliott seemed already on the western path he meant to travel, while Selleck himself was still finding himself. But both still had to discover their future iconic mustache looks.

‘Lancer’ was the start of something great

The year is 1969 and Lancer is well into its first season. For the 14th episode, entitled “Death Bait,” IMDb summarizes it as “A man with a vicious dog and a grudge against Jelly terrorizes Murdoch, Teresa and Jelly at Lancer while Scott and Johnny are away on a cattle drive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wruC_0aByGcdA00
Lancer / Everett Collection.

The episode included its usual cast of James Stacy, Wayne Maunder, Andrew Duggan, and so on. It also had some actors passing through as they navigated their careers playing minor roles such as Dobie and Renslo. Both were played by relatively clean-shaven men gradually building their filmography. They were Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott respectively.

Sam Elliott was “the more formed” between him and Tom Selleck at that point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkE40_0aByGcdA00
Tom Selleck, Sam Elliott, and Jeff Osterhage together in The Shadow Riders / Everett Collection

Over the months into years into decades, Tom Selleck, a bit like Sam Elliott, would tackle different genres and mediums of entertainment. Today, his most recent hit comes from the crime drama Blue Bloods. But his career started off as versatile as it ended up being today after a stint in the middle of exclusively western titles.

At that particular time, though, Selleck could look at Elliott and see someone with a better idea of where his future would go. “Sam and I were already good friends,” Selleck reminisced. “Fox had a new talent program, like the old studio system; were in it. I’ve always said Sam was more formed in those days, [knowing] exactly what he wanted. I was still learning the craft.” At the time of that episode, Selleck would have been 24 years old and Elliott just a year older, if that. Something in Elliott’s particular experience or vision for himself made for a better-defined path, however, and Selleck picked up on it right away.

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#Selleck Elliott#Jelly#Hollywood#Imdb#Movies#Death Bait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Revealed His Favorite Westerns, Commented on ‘Disappearance’ of Genre

It’s impossible not to hear the iconic voice of Sam Elliott as he discusses the highs and lows of the Western genre, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Since his debut in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, there’s never been another soul on film like Sam Elliott. Few actors enjoy the sort of immortal bravado that Elliott not only brings, but embodies. With a remarkable Hollywood career spanning over five decades, the legendary actor has seen many fads and genres of the industry come and go.
California StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Had to Pay Over $21,000 in 2015 California Lawsuit Surrounding His Ranch

Blue Bloods actor Tom Selleck was on the hook to pay over $21,685 to settle a lawsuit in 2015. The suit alleged that Selleck’s Ventura, California ranch received at least 12 deliveries of water that were each taken out of hydrants miles from his ranch, and then later delivered to the star’s property. The suit, per NBC News, mentioned incidents dating as far back as 2013.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explained the Importance of Doing Work You Love: ‘Never Done a Job for Money’

They say that if you do something you love for a living you’ll never work a day in your life. Some people would say that you could fertilize a field with that advice. However, just because it feels like work doesn’t mean it’s not rewarding at the end of the day. Doing work that you love in an industry you’re proud of or passionate about is great. Sam Elliott is one of those people who is lucky enough to know this first hand.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Watch Tom Selleck Appear on Dolly Parton’s Talk Show in the 1980s

There’s isn’t a whole lot that’s better than watching Dolly Parton flirt with Tom Selleck. And that’s exactly what she did during her variety show called Dolly. The show aired from 1987-88 and featured countless celebrity guest appearances, including Tom Selleck. And when you combine a southern firecracker like Dolly Parton with an ’80s heartthrob like Tom Selleck, sparks are bound to fly.
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Cast in Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’ Series

Will Forte will be starring alongside a cast of heavyweights when his popular Saturday Night Live character MacGruber returns for an eight-episode series on Peacock. The Academy Award-nominated trio of Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke have signed on to the upcoming action-comedy. They join Forte and Kristen Wiig, who are reprising their roles as MacGruber and Vicki St. Elmo from the recurring SNL sketch. Ryan Phillippe, who starred in the 2010 MacGruber spinoff movie, will also return as Dixon Piper.
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

After 'The Ranch,' Sam Elliott Sets His Sight on a New Comedy

Sam Elliott is having a contemporary comeback. He starred in The Ranch on Netflix since 2015 and earned his first (!) Oscar nomination in 2018 for A Star Is Born. (Personally, I love him the SJP-Hugh Grant rom-com Did You Hear About the Morgans? Check it out, seriously.) So as his iconic twang and unmistakable mustache have re-entered the popular culture, many viewers are excited for what the character actor will do next. And now, we know: MacGruber.
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck and Clint Eastwood Dance with Princess Diana in Vintage 1985 Photos

The photos of Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta in 1985 at the White House are iconic. But Travolta was joined by Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and Clint Eastwood. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck, who then was dazzling audiences as Magnum P.I., danced with Princess Diana. So did Clint Eastwood. The whole country was repeating Eastwood’s “Go head, make my day,” line from Eastwood’s most recent Dirty Harry movie. But he was on his best behavior with the shy, beautiful princess.
TV SeriesPopculture

What 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Does When Season Ends

When Tom Selleck is not in New York filming new episodes of Blue Bloods, the living legend heads back to his ranch in Ventura, California. Selleck, 76, called the ranch his "retreat" from work in an interview last year. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, which wrapped up its 11th season on Friday night. The show will be back in the fall though.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Was Pitched ‘A Star is Born’ by Bradley Cooper By Actor Impersonating His Legendary Voice

Sam Elliott has that perfect voice. It’s like velvet stretched over gravel. It’s his signature. If you only heard audio, you could instantly identify the actor. So it was kind of weird for Sam Elliott when another actor pitched a part in a movie using Elliott’s voice. Good thing Bradley Cooper didn’t put on a moustache, too, when he asked Elliott to take a role. That would’ve been creepy, right?