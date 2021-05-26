Army Of The Sead Star Admits She Didn't See Zack Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead Before Being Cast - Exclusive

"Army of the Dead" star Ana de la Reguera has been blessed with more than 50 roles over her career, from comedy and drama to action and mystery. She even dabbled in horror with a turn in director Robert Rodriguez's "From Dusk 'til Dawn: The Series." However, that is as close as she came to a story about the undead. The zombie genre — including Zack Snyder's feature debut "Dawn of the Dead" — was never on de la Reguera's radar; she generally had no interest in it until she had the opportunity to star in Netflix's "Army of the Dead." "I was familiar more with horror movies or gore movies, but I'd actually never seen 'Dawn of the Dead' or zombie movies — maybe one," de la Reguera revealed to Looper in an exclusive interview. "So, as soon as I booked the role I watched 'Dawn of the Dead,' of course, and I loved it. "