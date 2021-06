It was an exciting weekend in my hometown of Burr Oak, Kansas as the town’s 1871 founding was celebrated. The town’s roots began 150 years ago when A.J. Godfrey and his wife, Sarah, decided to move west. They first settled with others from the German Baptist faith in North Central Kansas. They established a little settlement. A post office was in one of their log homes, named Greenville near the White Rock Creek. Godfrey and his wife decided to move a couple of miles west, to where the White Rock meets with the Burr Oak Creek. They built a log home there. Soon the others moved the two miles to join the Godfreys. The following year Burr Oak was established.