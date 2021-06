APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - Contractors will close one I-20 eastbound lane to set new bridge beams at the US 221/Appling-Harlem Highway interchange starting 8 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, work should occur from 8 p.m. to midnight on May 26 and May 27 if the weather permits. A total of nine beams are scheduled for install, they said.