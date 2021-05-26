Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Georges St-Pierre shares his thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul: “I’m not one of the haters, they’re great athletes”

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shared his thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul, saying that “I’m not one of the haters, they’re great athletes.”. GSP, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, recently sat down with MMA.joe and was asked about the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. While so many people in the combat sports industry are down on the Paul brothers as they feel they haven’t put in the work yet, GSP isn’t a “hater.” Instead, GSP praised them for being great athletes, even though he’s still not convinced they can become elite MMA fighters or boxers.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Pascal
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Hater#Athletes#Thoughts#Elite#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Tyron Woodley Ramps Up His Pursuit To Fight Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is ramping up his relentless pursuit of Jake Paul. Ever since Tyron Woodley’s backstage confrontation with Jake Paul and team member J’Leon Love prior to the Paul/Askren boxing match, Woodley has had an unpleasant taste in his mouth from the whole mess. It certainly didn’t help matters to watch his close friend Askren get knocked out by the YouTube personality moments later, so Woodley is eager to make things right on both fronts by facing Jake Paul.
NBAthesource.com

Lamar Odom Wants to Box Jake Paul for Nate Robinson

Lamar Odom will have a celebrity boxing match with Aaron Carter, but his eyes are on Jake Paul. The NBA champion spoke with TMZ and revealed he wants to fight Paul in order to avenge the knockout of Nate Robinson. “After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,”...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley sends a message to Jake Paul: “Come and get this smoke for real”

Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, telling him to “come and get this smoke for real.”. Woodley has been vocal about his desire to fight Paul, who is coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren in his third professional boxing match. Though Paul is a YouTuber by trade, he has really turned into a draw in the world of boxing and there are a number of MMA fighters and boxers who want to fight him, Woodley included.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

UFC president Dana White got annoyed when asked about Triller, the promotion that put on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren boxing match. Then White proceeded to unload on Oscar De La Hoya at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. “Don’t ask me about these idiots,” White responded when asked...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White and the UFC block Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya

Dana White and the UFC prevented a boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya from coming to fruition according to Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts shortly after dethroning Michael Bisping for the promotions middleweight title in November of 2017. Despite having not competed in over three and half years, ‘GSP’ still needs permission from the UFC to fight with other promotions.
UFCtheScore

Report: UFC blocked GSP from boxing De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya and Georges St-Pierre were apparently in talks to meet in a boxing match until UFC president Dana White stopped the fight from happening. St-Pierre, a former UFC two-division champion, was the target opponent for De La Hoya's comeback fight, and the two sides even began negotiating, a source told MMA Junkie's Simon Samano and Mike Bohn.
UFCdexerto.com

Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping reveals he turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Retired UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping was approached by Jake Paul with a potential fight offer, which the former mixed martial artist promptly turned down after having “a bit of a laugh with it.”. The Paul brothers’ fighting careers have been hotly debated from the very start. Younger brother Jake...
Combat Sportsnewsverses.com

Logan, Jake Paul hype boxing careers forward of Floyd Mayweather Jr. battle: ‘We’re right here to remain’

Logan Paul is about to enter the largest boxing match of his profession when he steps between the ropes in opposition to undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6. Paul and his brother Jake have taken the boxing scene by storm. Whereas critics have dismissed the brothers due to who they’ve fought thus far, Logan Paul pushed again on the notion that their boxing careers are illegitimate.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Photo | Georges St-Pierre is insanely shredded after cutting out processed food from his diet

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is insanely shredded after cutting out the processed food from his diet. St-Pierre is retired from MMA but he has stayed in incredible shape. Having just turned 40 years old, it really seems like GSP is in the best shape of his life right now, which is incredible to consider since he was one of the poster boys for fit MMA fighters for years. Taking to his social media this week, GSP posted a photo of himself after cutting out the processed food from his diet. You can see the difference as “Rush” looks completely ripped.