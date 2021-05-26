Georges St-Pierre shares his thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul: “I’m not one of the haters, they’re great athletes”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shared his thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul, saying that “I’m not one of the haters, they’re great athletes.”. GSP, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, recently sat down with MMA.joe and was asked about the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. While so many people in the combat sports industry are down on the Paul brothers as they feel they haven’t put in the work yet, GSP isn’t a “hater.” Instead, GSP praised them for being great athletes, even though he’s still not convinced they can become elite MMA fighters or boxers.