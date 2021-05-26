WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD DISCUSSES PROPOSED BUDGET, HEA PROJECT
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors held further discussion on the proposed 2021-22 budget at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $979,180, an increase of $67,686 from the current fiscal year budget of $911,494. Nearly all of the proposed increase falls under payroll costs, which are projected to climb to $680,600 from the current payroll of $613,013.kwhi.com