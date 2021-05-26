Why a vacation seems like it will end as soon as it begins

When Dmar Interiors, founded by Mollie Ranize, makes over a space, they always balance three considerations: the goals of the client, the architecture at hand, and introducing some California Modern flair. So when the interior design firm was asked to make over this Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles, all three factors worked together to create a dream home with serious vacation vibes. With the home's stunning white stucco facade, arches, and red-tile roof as a backdrop, Dmar Interiors set up stations around the pool to serve various functions, including an outdoor kitchen for cooking and a lounge area for happy hour hangouts. "The entire space and experience makes you feel as if you have just escaped to a hillside in Italy and leaves your wanderlust a bit satisfied," says the designer. Let this inspiring space guide your next backyard makeover.