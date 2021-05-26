Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Why a vacation seems like it will end as soon as it begins

By The Ohio State University
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime not only flies when you're having fun—sometimes anticipating a fun event makes it feel like it will be over as soon as it begins, a new study suggests. Researchers found that people judge future positive events as being both farther away as well as shorter in duration than negative or neutral events.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacations#Vacation Time#Fun Time#Time Inc#Short Time#Work Time#Rutgers Business School#Ohio State University#Duration#Feeling#Hotels#Specific Events#College#Online#Co Author#People#Consumer Psychology Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Marketing
Related
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

How to make vacations seem longer

Vacations and weekend getaways often feel like they end as soon as they begin. But in the months and weeks leading up to a big trip, the opposite holds true. It’s like time is standing still and you’ll never make it to the date circled on your calendar. Finally, modern science has an explanation for this phenomenon.
abc10.com

Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that schools out, let the summer vacations begin. With so many people vaccinated and restrictions loosened, many of you are ready to travel. But, if you're hitting the road this summer, be prepared to put a dent in your wallet! Be prepared, wherever you go, whether you fly or drive, it's likely to cost more and be more crowded than you expect.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Why Americans will be 'winging' their vacations this summer

Four in 10 Americans will be “totally winging it” when it comes to their vacations this summer. That’s according to a poll of 2,000 Americans who were asked if they consider themselves a planner, or a “pantser” - someone who flies by the seat of their pants to fill in the details along the way.
Anna, ILannanews.com

Seems like life is getting back to 'normal'...

First things first, ‘cause the usual last thing originally wasn’t going to be last this week. We’re talking about this little gem of a distraction you are reading. “Normally,” this column and other accompanying words of wisdom would appear on the back page of the paper. Of course, who can say what “normal” might be anymore?
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Kids In The Kitchen With Perry Library Begins Soon

A fun activity where youth can learn about food will soon begin with the Perry Public Library. In conjunction with ISU Extension and Outreach the Perry Public Library will be offering a virtual Kids in the Kitchen series for two age groups, kindergarten to second grade and third to fifth grade and will run for seven weeks this spring and summer.
Personal FinanceInsurance News Net

Always End With The Beginning In Mind

As Baby Boomer advisors age, business continuity and succession planning are on everyone’s radar. The average age of financial advisors in the United States exceeds 50, and, according to Cerulli and Associates, less than 12% of advisors are under the age of 35. The number of financial advisors who die...
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

American Girl Vacations Sound Like Our Best Trip Idea Yet

We’re big fans of all things American Girl and now you have a new way to immerse yourself in the world of the characters: American Girl Vacations! Brought to you by Academic Travel Abroad, you can travel to Hawaii and enter the life of Nanea, or New York and step back in time with Rebecca. The trips span 6-7 days and are packed with activities and experiences sure to delight your doll lover.
Religionguideposts.org

Vacation Bible School: Why It’s a Summer Tradition

Did you go to VBS as a kid? Ever teach it? Wonder what those initials mean? Come on, you know what I’m talking about, the marvelous institution of Vacation Bible School. The regular school year is winding down soon, if it hasn’t ended already (and what a crazy year it has been for students, parents and teachers alike). What does summer hold for kids? Camp, maybe summer school. AND VBS.
Religionunfoldinglight.net

On vacation

—Psalm 139.9-10 Sometimes it's actually good. where there is nothing but God's presence. there is the sacred worth of our being, apart from our doing. Sabbath is not a prohibition— can't do this, can't do that— but freedom—freedom from what's asked of us,. freedom from being identified by what we...
Petscommunityq.com

Blondie’s biscuits seemed like animal crackers

When I was growing up, we had just one dog (and no cats at all), a slight, curly-haired German Schnauzer mix we called “Blondie.” The name reminded me of Chic Young’s “Blondie” comic strip, which I read avidly as a kid, but there was no connection that I knew. My parents had barely finished grade school and didn’t read much at all, certainly not books and maybe not even the Sunday funnies, so I think we named the pup “Blondie” just because her hair was, well, blondish.
Los Angeles, CAReal Simple

Space of the Week: How to Make Your Patio Feel Like a Vacation Destination

When Dmar Interiors, founded by Mollie Ranize, makes over a space, they always balance three considerations: the goals of the client, the architecture at hand, and introducing some California Modern flair. So when the interior design firm was asked to make over this Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles, all three factors worked together to create a dream home with serious vacation vibes. With the home's stunning white stucco facade, arches, and red-tile roof as a backdrop, Dmar Interiors set up stations around the pool to serve various functions, including an outdoor kitchen for cooking and a lounge area for happy hour hangouts. "The entire space and experience makes you feel as if you have just escaped to a hillside in Italy and leaves your wanderlust a bit satisfied," says the designer. Let this inspiring space guide your next backyard makeover.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Psychology Tells Us About the Nostalgia Paradox

Personal nostalgia has benefits. People with a propensity towards nostalgia are better able to cope with adversity. Reflective nostalgia looks back at the past without rose-tinted glasses, recognizing that some things have changed for the better. Restorative nostalgia aims to bring back an idealized golden age and leads to populist...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Yoga classes to begin soon

A new yoga group is now in the works, as recent Lakeview transplant Jessica Fox begins to teach yoga at Junipers RV Resort and is looking for a spot indoors to practice yoga. Fox recently moved to the area from Grants Pass with her partner, Jeremy Terwilliger. The couple were looking at leaving the Grants Pass area, and found a property about 10 miles north of Lakeview along Loveless Creek.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

🚀 Kickstarter Ending Soon!

Lead the charge in establishing a colony on Mars in Farlanders, a turn-based strategy game that will challenge you to not only survive, but thrive. Use specialized tools to terraform the planet, build residential areas for your colonizers, and construct resource-producing factories in an effort to become a self-sustaining society.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.