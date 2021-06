Howdy do, everybody! John Breech is gone, and he promised you that I -- Cody Benjamin -- would be using such happy-go-lucky greetings during my week filling in as your friendly Pick Six Newsletter host. What he didn't tell you, however, is that his story about once spending three hours with me in Florida was absolute malarkey. That never happened. I think he confused me with Brady Quinn. Or Pete Prisco. Anyway, you didn't come here for intra-newsletter drama. So let's get to the good stuff.