Tania Dominguez-Rangel is ready to tell immigrants’ stories
This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. Tania Dominguez-Rangel ’21 has long been concerned with representation. A DACAmented graduating senior born in Mexico City, Dominguez-Rangel grew up in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Georgia. While she had long been aware of public discourse around undocumented immigrants, the realization that few of the stories in the media were coming directly from the affected population came fairly recently.news.harvard.edu
