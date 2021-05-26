Tania Dominguez-Rangel is ready to tell immigrants’ stories

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.

