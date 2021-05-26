20 Most Popular Sans Serif Fonts for 2021

Statement Sans, a sans serif font family with nineteen styles from foundry Sudtipos. Take a look at Statement Sans, a versatile sans serif font family created and published by the Sudtipos. This neo-humanistic font is based on a modern Grotesk with industrial influences. It has been designed for use in UX and UI projects as well as corporative interfaces or editorial web and print layouts. The Statement Sans font family is equipped with 9 weights plus matching real italics. It also comes with extended Latin language support, classic and old-style figures as well as plenty of stylistic alternates. In addition, Statement Sans includes a variable font to give you all the typographic freedom you need.

