Fueling a creative spark

I began dancing in my mother’s womb and leaped my way out after seven months, because my feet couldn’t wait to find the rhythms of life. As a little girl I was often misunderstood, because I was painfully shy, sensitive, quiet and independent. Being the firstborn of three siblings, I became my parents’ ticket to stay in America. Growing up in America with Haitian values provided a unique experience. During those times, I heard Haitian parents speaking of only three career options for their children: becoming a lawyer, a doctor, or a nurse. Although my destiny had been decided in the womb, my divine path was altered at the hands of my family, my friends, and my own low self-image, which then started me on the road towards self-execution.

