Why Halsey fans think the pregnant singer is secretly married, more news

By Jennifer Odell
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey's fans think she and Alev Aydin are already married. Have Halsey and Alev Aydin quietly tied the knot? The singer's fans were asking that question this week after Page Six spotted a band around her left ring finger when she stepped out with her screenwriter beau in Los Angeles on May 24. Alev also appeared to be wearing a ring on his all-important finger during the expectant couple's stroll -- the same ring, it seems, as the one he wore in a selfie posted on his Instagram that day. Although he didn't respond to commenters who asked if he and Halsey were married, others chimed in on the thread, pointing to a since-deleted item from gossip account DeuxMoi that claimed they got hitched last year. In January, Halsey revealed she was expecting her first child with Alev. Earlier this month, she shared that they met while working on a Sony Pictures movie about her life that has yet to make much progress. Asked on Twitter, "Why did [the film] never happen?" Halsey explained, "Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"

