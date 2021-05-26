Why Halsey fans think the pregnant singer is secretly married, more news

Clues point to '1989 (Taylor's Version)' as next Taylor Swift re-recorded album drop. The Swifties have spoken! Fans are convinced Taylor Swift's "1989" album could be out as soon as next week as she continues her mission to rerecord her first albums, "Taylor's Version"-style, after her original masters were sold by her former label. Even though Swifties have suspected for some time that "1989" would be her next release after "Fearless," buzz began in earnest again on June 11, causing the hashtag "#1989taylorsversion" to trend on Twitter after the singer's merch site launched a new summer collection featuring pieces that read, "Taylor Swift Est. 1989." "OH MY GOD IS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM #1989TaylorsVersion," wrote one eager fan. "Tell us that 1989 is coming without telling us that 1989 is coming …," another fan urged the singer, referencing her knack for dropping Easter egg hints about new music before it's out. Still others pointed to even more cryptic, possible hints, including a photo of Stephen Colbert taken in 1989 that Taylor included on a picture board during an appearance on the "Late Show." Because June 17 falls on a Thursday and there's a reference to being 17 in Taylor's song, "betty," some fans have also suggested the singer could announce the album release on June 17 and drop it on June 18.