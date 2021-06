So no one told us there'd be watches in this show (clap, clap, clap, clap). Get out your flannel shirts, and pour yourself a massive cappuccino, because the Friends Reunion is here. It launched on HBO Max a few days ago and sent the internet into a frenzy with Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler back together again. I'd watched the show when it originally aired, and then again recently with my wife (it's her favorite show). So I was going to watch this regardless, but then I spotted a watch … and then another one.