Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Heavily Pregnant Erica Mena Files for Divorce from Safaree after Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

By Dayna Remus
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have not been married long, but signs have been all over the place that they might split, from Mena wearing no ring to Samuels posting some questionable tweets. "Love & Hip Hop" co-stars plus lovers Erica Mena and Saferee Samuels are on their way to...

news.amomama.com
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
241K+
Followers
26K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safaree
Person
Erica Mena
Person
Safaree Samuels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Divorce Papers#Child Marriage#Pregnant#Inconvenient Timing Mena#Iamerica Mena#Love Hip Hop#Star#Court Documents#Child Support#Joint Legal Custody#Negativity#Reconciliation#Attorneys#Primary Physical Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdredds.info

Erica Mena Rushed To Hospital For Premature Labor – Report

Erica Mena Doing Everything Needed To Keep Her Baby From Coming Early. Erica Mena recently announced she had been hospitalized not long after announcing she was pregnant with her second child with estranged husband Safaree. Erica shared a bit more information about her situation, last night. In a post on...
Relationshipsstateofpress.com

Safaree Puts Up Fight with Erica Mena Over Child Custody in Divorce Case

Safaree‘s down to let Erica Mena have exclusive use of the home they share but he does NOT want her to have primary custody of their children. The “Love & Hip Hop” star just threw down the gauntlet in his response to Erica’s custody request in their divorce. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Safaree says he wants joint legal custody, meaning he wants a say in parenting decisions for their infant daughter, Safire, and their second baby due next month.
Trouble Relationshiphip-hopvibe.com

Safaree Reportedly Wants Joint Custody of His and Erica Mena’s Daughter, Along With Their Second Baby That’s Arriving Next Month, as The Two Proceed With Divorce

Last month, Erica Mena ended up filing for divorce from Safaree, as this is in the midst of her being pregnant with their second child. The two teased a divorce last year, but the two ended up reconciling. Now, paperwork is being filed and discussions are already there regarding custody of their children.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Face Rumors That Rapper Impregnated Another Woman

What was meant to be a time of celebration for Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena has become daily hits of rumors and speculation. The reality television couple recently announced that they are expecting the second child together and the news came on the heels of public arguments. There was a hiccup when Safaree declared that he was divorcing his wife months ago, but after making a public apology, they seemed to be back on track.
Relationshipshotnewhiphop.com

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena At Odds Over Custody Of Kids: Report

Their relationship, engagement, and wedding were all centerstage on Love & Hip Hop, but Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are calling it quits. Back in November 2020, Safaree "announced" online that he and his wife would be divorcing, but he quickly returned with an apology while calling his antics immature. The couple soon resurfaced with happier moments, but there have been a few instances over the last six months that made people think there was trouble in paradise.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Threatened With Lawsuit By Woman She Says Has Her Stolen Items

A woman is denying claims that she was involved in the robbery that reportedly occurred at the home of Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. Earlier today (May 18), we reported that Mena shared an image of the alleged thief holding up the recently purchased custom chain that Safaree designed of their daughter, Safire.
Relationship Advicekoalasplayground.com

Barbie Hsu Announces Divorce From Husband Wang Xiaofei After 10-years of Marriage, His Side Blindsided by News

Welp, with Taiwan under the tightest COVID-19 lockdowns since the pandemic started 19 months ago, this is clearly going to be the biggest fish news for the tabloids. Taiwanese actress-singer Barbie Hsu (Da S) announced this morning to an Taiwan Apple Daily (owned by Next Media) reporter that her marriage is over to husband Beijing-born Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei and the divorce papers are in the process of being handled. When asked for his comments, Wang Xiaofei expressed shock and said he knew nothing about a divorce, and then apologized publicly to his wife for recent incendiary comments he posted on his SNS criticizing Taiwan’s pandemic response while touting Mainland China’s success. The reasons for the divorce from close friends is the distance as she lives in Taipei with the kids and his work and family is based in Beijing, their differing financial and materialistic values, and lastly Wang Xiaofei’s constant belittling of Taiwan on social media. Since news broke less than 24-hours ago, Da S’s mom and manager both said to the media that the couple is NOT getting divorced, Da S is just mad, this is normal couple fighting, and will be resolved. Errrrr, okay, sure, because she’s not a fully grown woman of 44 years old and need people to tell her what to do. If this couple does divorce they will be co-parenting two kids together.
Celebritiesthejasminebrand.com

Erica Mena & ‘LHHATL’ Star Bambi Respond To Safaree Samuels Wanting To Be In Delivery Room W/ His Estranged Wife: Why Would You Choose To Be In There With Someone Who Doesn’t Like You?

Erica Mena & ‘LHHATL’ Star Bambi Respond To Safaree Samuels Wanting To Be In Delivery Room W/ His Estranged Wife: Why Would You Choose To Be In There With Someone Who Doesn’t Like You?. It seems like Erica Mena and Bambi are simply not here for Safaree Samuels‘ request to...
Relationshipshollywoodunlocked.com

Safaree Refuses To Give Full Custody Of Kids To Erica Mena

Safaree Refuses To Give Full Custody Of Kids To Erica Mena. As we reported recently, Safaree and Erica Mena were calling it quits after Erica filed for divorce. TMZ reports that Safaree is willing to give Erica their primary home, however, he is denying her request to have primary custody of their daughter Safire, and their unborn child.
Trouble Relationshipbbcgossip.com

Safaree And Erica Mena Disagree On Who Should Have Primary Custody Of Their Children Amid Divorce

Erica Mena filed for divorce from her estranged husband Safaree just a few weeks ago, on May 25th, and it looks like the battle over who gets what is already underway. The couple who have been married for less than two years are not on the same page about who should get custody of their daughter Safire and their baby on the way. Erica shocked everyone when she revealed that she was expecting her second child with Safaree on May 3rd. The child is due next month.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
BET

RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Allegedly Cheated On Her Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia

News about Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia is bubbling after an alleged former lover is speaking out about how she cheated on her now estranged husband, Simon. According to Page Six, celebrity assistant London Gillespie allegedly had a romantic relationship with the reality star. In an interview with the outlet, he stated that he met Guobadia in 2018 at an Atlanta hookah bar just a year before her wedding to Simon.