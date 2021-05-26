Heavily Pregnant Erica Mena Files for Divorce from Safaree after Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Welp, with Taiwan under the tightest COVID-19 lockdowns since the pandemic started 19 months ago, this is clearly going to be the biggest fish news for the tabloids. Taiwanese actress-singer Barbie Hsu (Da S) announced this morning to an Taiwan Apple Daily (owned by Next Media) reporter that her marriage is over to husband Beijing-born Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei and the divorce papers are in the process of being handled. When asked for his comments, Wang Xiaofei expressed shock and said he knew nothing about a divorce, and then apologized publicly to his wife for recent incendiary comments he posted on his SNS criticizing Taiwan’s pandemic response while touting Mainland China’s success. The reasons for the divorce from close friends is the distance as she lives in Taipei with the kids and his work and family is based in Beijing, their differing financial and materialistic values, and lastly Wang Xiaofei’s constant belittling of Taiwan on social media. Since news broke less than 24-hours ago, Da S’s mom and manager both said to the media that the couple is NOT getting divorced, Da S is just mad, this is normal couple fighting, and will be resolved. Errrrr, okay, sure, because she’s not a fully grown woman of 44 years old and need people to tell her what to do. If this couple does divorce they will be co-parenting two kids together.