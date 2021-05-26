Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte, previously canceled, are back on

Detroit Free Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on. Organizers said the popular fair, which draws thousands of people to the streets of the college town, will be held July 15-17. The announcement came less than two weeks after the fair was canceled due to uncertainty over...

www.freep.com
