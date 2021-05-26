Art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte, previously canceled, are back on

Bald Eagles are one of the most beautiful birds you can witness. I spent a few hours in Juno, Alaska years back with a pair of binoculars and was totally entertained watching how graceful they are. Google describes them as having white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings. Their legs and bills are bright yellow. Younger birds you will notice have dark heads and tails. They have long stunning brown wings, and their bodies have white areas. They are officially adults in about 5 years.