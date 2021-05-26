Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Petey!

By Emily Bryson
wccbcharlotte.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Petey!. Petey is 5 years old and loves to go on car rides. He is house trained, crate trained, and knows simple commands. Petey would do best in a home where he is the only pet.

www.wccbcharlotte.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#Pet#Auger Auger#Home#Crate#Car Rides#Care#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Jealous Jovi, Hulk Smash & Johnny Carson Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,” Jovi proves more than once that he knows nothing about parenthood or women. Kalani & Asuelu need to spice up their marriage but Kalani isn’t into Asuelu’s version of role play. What’s the most embarassing thing that can happen on...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

You Can Pick Your Own Strawberries At These Local Farms

Strawberries are one of my favorite fruits EVER! One reason why is because they remind me of summertime. Strawberry picking is a great way to get some outdoor time, enjoy the summer, and maybe even do some family bonding. Plus, I always say the strawberries you pick yourself are some of the best you can have.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Woman Reveals Embarrassing Screen Name To Boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A woman working from home is shocked when she realizes that she has sent her Wi-Fi screen name to her boss. She was trying to forward her employer proof that her internet service was out of order and would not be able to log on. The woman did...
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte actress Maritalyn Frazier branches out to film production

COURTESY MARITALYN FRAZIERCharlotte-based actress Maritalyn Frazier launched Never Too Young Productions earlier this year, with a debut movie, "Dead End: The Ambush of the Florence 7" based on a fatal confrontation in Florence, S.C. Maritalyn Frazier always wanted to tell a story about her hometown, but never like this. The...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Loaves & Fishes free food distribution

In an effort to help combat food insecurity in our area, Loaves & Fishes and Northside Baptist Church are partnering for a pop up food share to distribute boxes of nutritional food items. Food may vary based on available inventory. “We have seen the great need in our community during...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...