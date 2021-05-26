PGA DFS Playbook - Charles Schwab Challenge
The PGA Championship was everything we wanted it to be and more. We had surprises, adversity, tragedy, triumph, and an underdog story. I mean Phil Mickelson isn't necessarily an underdog being a five time major winner but at the age of 50, he was. How could you not pull for Phil on Sunday? The old veteran battling with one of the young faces of the PGA Tour. Phil never gave him an inch and let Brooks bury himself on the back nine. He became the oldest player in history to ever win a major championship in golf.