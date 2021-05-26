Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

How The 'Happy Days' Theme Song Became A Hit

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to forget the famous TV series, Happy Days, which ran on ABC from 1974 to 1984. The sitcom, starring Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, followed teenagers Richie Cunningham (Howard) and Fonzie or "the Fonz" (Winkler) as they navigated life in the 1950s. The show framed the '50s in an idyllic light and reinforced many of the classic visuals of the '50s, such as jukeboxes, leather jackets and greaser culture. Fans of Happy Days will also never forget the TV show's iconic theme song, "Happy Days." The tv theme song fit the narrative of the show perfectly, with singers energetically singing the classic lyrics, "Sunday, Monday, happy days / Tuesday, Wednesday, happy days," and so on. But "Happy Days" had a life beyond simply serving as the opening and closing theme of the show.

www.wideopencountry.com
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Bill Haley
Person
Henry Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Days#Hit Song#Baseball#Theme Song#Song Lyrics#Classic Music#New Music#Rock Music#Abc#Wonder Woman#Pratt Mcclain#Singing#Sitcom#Brother Love#Vocals#Session Singers#Love Boat#Composer Charles Fox#Goodbye Rain#Never Forget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicpoz.com

song of the day

I've heard "96 tears" so many times on oldies radio 📻, I've always liked the tune, kinda reminded me of some Stones/Monkees, Punk Bubblegum hybrid.. but never gave it a thought to who did this 60's tune. The band's name is "? and The Mysterians", and that name alone raises some eyebrows especially that long ago.. how could I have missed this?
Festivalmagnetmagazine.com

Happy Memorial Day

R.I.P. all of the Americans who died serving the country we love. We may not have supported the wars you fought in, but we always supported—and will continue to support—you. Thank you for your service. Bob Dylan released this song 58 years ago this week. Unfortunately, things haven’t changed much.
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

How the Rembrandts’ Song from ‘Friends’ Became the Most Iconic T.V. Theme of the 1990s and Beyond

The Rembrandts were putting last little details on their third collection, “L.P.,” when an avoid into T.V. adjusted their direction in 1994. Presently, a long time since “I’ll Be There for You” appeared on “Companions,” musician Phil Solem is pondering the high points and low points brought about by the track, how a couple of lagers prompted its notorious applauds and seeing Brad Pitt appreciate an exhibition of the hit more than the cast.
Musichanditv.com

Can you fill in the missing lyrics to Monk's theme song?

Randy Newman's 'It's a Jungle Out There' is a theme song that seems to peer into Adrian Monk's soul. Emphasizing the danger or ‘jungle' we go through in life fits perfectly well with Monk’s endless list of phobias. But how well do you know the theme song for Monk? See...
MusicTVOvermind

Recognize This TV Show Theme Song Which was in Dumb and Dumber?

The power of using a certain song in a movie, or a TV show, can make a huge difference in how it’s perceived and how well it’s accepted since when the pairing works, people tend to accept it without question and get a strong sense that the two belong together. The song Red Right Hand, by Nick Cave, was created back in the 90s and has been used a few times since then to the benefit of various movies and shows. In some cases, it fits quite nicely, as it does with the show Peaky Blinders, but when it’s featured in movies such as Dumb and Dumber one has to scratch their head a bit and figure that someone felt it was a cool song and wanted to use it for one reason or another. The meaning behind the song, or at least one meaning that people have been told about, is that it means the red hand of God, which is taken from John Milton’s book Paradise Lost, and details how God will take vengeance on the devil. As a grandiose meaning, it’s definitely something that can be attributed to Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, the leader of the Peaky Blinders and the man to whom a lot of fans have attributed the meaning of the song. Since Peaky Blinders appeared in 2013 the song has been an integral part of the opening and closing, appearing to adhere to the series in a very meaningful way. Some would claim that the red right hand of God was Major Campbell, played by Sam Neill, who was attempting to bring down the devil, Thomas Shelby, but others would take this song in a different way since Campbell was killed at one point by Aunt Polly in retribution for what he’d done to her.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Ask Me How I Know': The Story Behind the Song

"Ask Me How I Know" was released as the second single from Garth Brooks' 2016 album Gunslinger, following "Baby, Let's Lay Down and Dance." We all know Brooks as a country music superstar who has won multiple CMA Awards, but by 2017 he had spent a decade without a No. 1 hit. "Ask Me How I Know" marked the first time Brooks had topped the charts since "More Than A Memory" in 2007.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: How Old Was Henry Winkler When He First Portrayed Fonzie?

Henry Winkler didn’t come into “Happy Days” as a grizzled veteran actor to play Fonzie. But how old was Winkler when he first played The Fonz?. He was 28 years old and just wrapped up filming the movie “The Lords of Flatbush,” where Henry Winkler costarred with Sylvester Stallone. That was in 1973; the movie debuted in 1974. It was in the same year the TV show first appeared on ABC.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton Once Wrote a Song Just for Johnny Carson

It doesn't get more legendary than Dolly Parton and Johnny Carson together in one sitting. It also doesn't get any more legendary than Dolly Parton writing and performing a song for the iconic late-night TV show host, and there's nothing more humbling and amazing than to witness an absolute icon accrediting her success to another.
MusicFrederick News-Post

'Trolley Town' chosen as Myersville festival theme song

Myersville’s Park and Recreation Committee held a song contest for the members of the community in honor of the Trolley and Music Festival they’ve had in the past. {/span}. The committee wanted the people of Myersville to “write a theme song that represents the pride and joy of Myersville.”. According...
Music1001tracklists.com

Create A Crypto Theme Song With ROCKI!

ROCKI is the world’s biggest Music NFT platform dedicated to musicians and fans on Binance Smart Chain. They are a music streaming service and music NFT platform designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry – creating new revenue streams for artists. ROCKI is offering...
Recipesromper.com

11 Father-Daughter Movies On Netflix You Need To Watch With Dad On Father's Day

If you and your dad are both big movie-goers, then celebrate the upcoming holiday with some cinema. There are so many father-daughter movies on Netflix to watch with your dad this Father’s Day, you have a choice of whatever flick suits your fancy. Whether you’re into lighthearted comedies, mind-warping sci-fi adventures, or gritty dramas, there’s something every father and daughter will love watching together.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screen shot from the film as she mourned her friend’s death.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Cher's Mom Released a Country Album at 86-Years-Old!

Yesterday Cher's mother Georgia Holt turned 95! She and the pop sensation are as close as ever, and Holt is a star in her own right. Though she was essentially a failed actress, struggling with auditions and bit parts during her daughter's youth, Holt's talents were eventually recognized. In 2013, the then-86-year-old released a successful country album: Honky Tonk Woman... and let's just say it clear where Cher gets her voice. The songs on Honky Tonk Woman are soft and sultry and evoke, truly, the diva herself: their deep twang is obviously a family trait.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Rapchat: Make a Hit Song

Music has always been a great way for us to express ourselves and while music has changed a lot over the centuries one thing has always remained constant: music is the centerpiece of the social world. Social gatherings and entertainment events almost always feature music in a central role. One...