As we look around our COVID-informed world, things look familiar but not normal. The well-worn social distance reminders look like they have always been there, as do signs about wearing masks. We approach each other on sidewalks with the hesitancy and awkwardness of a first date: How close is too close? It all reminds us that, for all their shortcomings, Zoom meetings are comparatively stress free, even if our cameras have given others a deeper look into our private lives than we would have imagined 15 months ago. As much as we want it, there is no normal to get back to. Chalk it up as the great lesson of year one of the COVID-19 era.