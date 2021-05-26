Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Text Message:5247

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 16 days ago

Malik okay but Mayor Jokeress is a fighter so I’mma vote for her. The. “system” is throwing everything plus the kitchen sink at her but they can’t. rattle her. I’m willing to over look her mishaps because the good she’s. done so far out weighs the bad. YOUR ACCOUNT.

www.wdkx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Sink#Rattle#Text Message#Ma Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburgh, PAWINKNEWS.com

Latest scam text message appears to come from bank

The first rule for all scammers: If you’re trying to get people’s personal information, don’t send your scam text to a cybersecurity expert. That’s exactly how this latest scam was uncovered. The text appears to be from your bank and reads your account has been limited, but like most such...
Relationship Advicepodium.com

What are text message templates and why do they matter?

As a business, you know that sending text messages is a crucial part of communicating with clients. After all, 60% of millennials say that they want the option to text businesses, and 77% of consumers feel positive about companies that use texting. Not only do customers want the option to text, but it is good for your business. Keep in mind that 98% of text messages get read, and sending a text increases the response rate by 209% compared to email, phone, or Facebook.
Lawpogowasright.org

You have no reasonable expectation of privacy in a sent text message — Court

From FourthAmendment.com, an excerpt from the opinion in Commonwealth v. Delgado-Rivera, 2021 Mass. LEXIS 341 (June 1, 2021):. The record here, and the relinquishment of control it represents, is important because “the Fourth Amendment does not protect items that a defendant ‘knowingly exposes to the public.’” Dunning, 312 F.3d at 531, citing United States v. Miller, 425 U.S. 435, 442, 96 S. Ct. 1619, 48 L. Ed. 2d 71 (1976). The judge sought to distinguish between communications that have been shared with a particular individual, such as the intended recipient, and communications that are released “more generally … [in a way] in which [they] can be discovered by members of the public or police or anyone else.” This distinction is not persuasive. “It is well settled that when an individual reveals private information to another, [the individual] assumes the risk that his [or her] confidant will reveal that information,” frustrating the sender’s original expectation of privacy and, in effect, making this once-private information subject to disclosure without a violation of the sender’s constitutional rights. United States v. Jacobsen, 466 U.S. 109, 117, 104 S. Ct. 1652, 80 L. Ed. 2d 85 (1984). In the circumstances here, Delgado-Rivera assumed the risk that the communications he shared with Garcia-Castaneda might be made accessible to others, including law enforcement, through Garcia-Castaneda and his devices. See Alinovi v. Worcester Sch. Comm., 777 F.2d 776, 784 (1st Cir. 1985), cert. denied, 479 U.S. 816, 107 S. Ct. 72, 93 L. Ed. 2d 29 (1986).
Healthlincolnshireworld.com

Lincolnshire Police: Avoid sharing your vaccine card on social media

It comes as a trend of sharing vaccination cards on social media continues to grow in popularity, with fears that fraudsters may try and steal identities. In a statement issued today (Friday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It’s like seeing a light at the end of a tunnel. “After the...
Internetpodium.com

Understanding how to retrieve deleted text messages and why it matters.

As a business owner, you know that you have to stay in touch with your customers consistently. Many customers feel the most comfortable with texting, so you likely use that format. Whether you are using a smartphone or a program to facilitate your client texts, there is always a risk that you will accidentally delete a message.
Public HealthNews On 6

OSDH To Launch Statewide Text Message Campaign For COVID-19 Vaccine

The state health department will begin a statewide texting campaign to reach Oklahomans with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Wednesday. The planned text messages will be sent to residents in areas across the state that have seen lower vaccination uptake rates, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.
Congress & Courtsuniversalhub.com

Text messages stop being legally private the instant you send them, court rules

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled today that a man's text messages can be used against him in a criminal case because they were recovered from another man's phone. The court has previously ruled that the contents of a person's phone have privacy protections under both the federal and state constitutions, but in a precedent-setting ruling today, the court said those rights disappear once somebody composes a text message and hits Send.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. High Court Says Text Messages Are Admissible In Court

Text messages sent to another person can be used as evidence in court. That's according to a ruling Tuesday from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which said there is no expectation of privacy for text messages sent to another person's phone. The unanimous ruling takes up the issue of privacy...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Delete These 7+ Apps Right Now If You’re Worried About Privacy

Apple has doubled down on privacy in recent months. Its ongoing mission to create a more secure platform for people's private information has given many tools to Apple users to control their personal information and what apps can do with it. A recent example is iOS 14's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to choose whether or not they want to grant apps permission to track their activity, giving us a little more authority.