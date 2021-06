Spotify's biggest strength is the data it gathers on your music-streaming habits. That powers its excellent recommendation system, but it also aids in a bit of musical navel-gazing courtesy of the semi-regular stories and dynamic new playlists the company creates for you. Today there's a new "Only You" story rolling out via the Spotify app that shows off some of your more curious musical habits. The long-awaited Blend feature for creating a playlist based on the musical tastes of two different people is also rolling out in beta, though it's a little buggy.