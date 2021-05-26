Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Eboni K. Williams Says “There Should Be More Empathy” Sonja Morgan And They Have A “Very Deep And Powerful Connection”

By Karolina
realitytea.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonja Morgan has been on the Real Housewives of New York since Season 3. In that time, we’ve come to know the quirky, sexy, funny, and kind-hearted woman in her own right. But somehow her decade old divorce still haunts her, and not just because she mourns the family unit that she had. Sonja enjoyed the prestige and distinction of marrying into one of the most powerful families in the world, and it can’t be easy to live as a mere mortal again.

www.realitytea.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Productivity#Real Friends#Host Justin Sylvester#Happiness#Funny#Rhony Alums#Goodness#The Real Housewives#Rationality#Positive Vibes#Emotional Baggage#Identity#Newer Friends#Meltdowns#Camera#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionrealitytea.com

Sonja Morgan Is Launching Her Own Subscription Box

Sonja Morgan has always been a fan-favorite since she first came on the Real Housewives of New York. She’s iconic in every way, from her gang of interns to her BFF antics with Ramona Singer. She’s spent years on the show dealing with her townhouse, looking for love and ultimately trying to find her own happiness. And she’s such a good spirit that must be protected at all costs, like Eboni K. Williams said.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of New York's Eboni K. Williams Is Taking A Mental Health Break Amidst Controversial Episodes Airing

Bravo is steadily adding more women of color to its Real Housewives rosters brings some much-needed perspective and representation to the predominantly white franchise. But it has also opened up a dialogue that is perhaps a little uncomfortable, as seen in last night’s Real Housewives of New York episode where co-stars Eboni K. Williams (a newcomer), Luann de Lesseps and the controversial Ramona Singer get into a heated argument about race. The situation has even prompted Williams to announce that she is taking a social media break amidst these controversial episodes airing so that she can protect her mental health.
New York City, NYrealitytea.com

Real Housewives Fans Slam Luann de Lesseps For Calling Eboni K. Williams “Angry”

The current season of Real Housewives of New York has been pretty unusual, and it’s not just because the cast is down to 5 girls who were filming during a pandemic. Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps are sober. While Leah and Ramona Singer are forever feuding, LuMona has become a duo of sorts. The first black NYC housewife Eboni K. Williams has started off strong, particularly on her first girls’ trip to the Hamptons. And Sonja Morgan is doing was she always does — cuddling with Marley, getting a littttttle too tipsy and crying about her decades-old divorce at any moment. And, as always, making us laugh, because what is RHONY without Lady Morgan.
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Eboni K. Williams Shares Her Honest Opinion of Leah McSweeney's Fashion

On Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Leah McSweeney's castmates have called her outfits in question on more than one occasion. On the Hamptons trip, Ramona Singer compared Leah's animal prints to "Tarzan." And on the June 8 episode — when Leah donned layered plaid trousers and a pom-pom hat to go fishing — Sonja Morgan had a comment of her own. "Are we in London? Or are we going fishing?" she asked.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Luann de Lesseps Assumed Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, And Ramona Singer Would Bring Most Drama To Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

It’s really unknown how the first season of the Real Housewives Spin-Off in Turks and Caicos will go. The cast, comprised of 7 women from different cities, has gotten mixed reviews. A lot of the picks made sense — Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Luann de Lesseps are OGs. Kenya Moore is messy, especially on vacation, so she had to be thrown in the mix. But Cynthia Bailey and Melissa Gorga, two of the most boring ladies on Bravo right now? That seemed like a bit of an oversight. And no Real Housewives of Potomac or Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were included, to fans’ dismay. This group is in need of Karen Huger and a few fireball shots.
New York City, NYPeople

RHONY's Eboni K. Williams Takes Social Media Break amid Drama on Series with Luann de Lesseps

Eboni K. Williams is taking some time away from social media. Ahead of Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Williams shared an Instagram video post where she informed fans about "a couple things" to come. After she began by promoting the Bravo hit's latest episode, Williams explained that she was coming to fans "from a really vulnerable place" as she announced her temporary social media hiatus.
Beauty & FashionJezebel

Telfar and Uggs Collaborated With... The Real Housewives of Potomac???

The Real Housewives of Potomac are modeling Telfar’s latest Uggs collaboration in an upcoming issue of InStyle. Yes! Everyone heard that correctly the first time. They’re trying to make Uggs happen... again. On Instagram, Telfar and InStyle shared photos from the shoot, which featured familiar faces like Robyn Dixon, Ashley...
TV & Videosirealhousewives.com

Heather Thomson Says She Was On Eboni K. Williams’ Side In ‘RHONY’ Fight With Luann de Lesseps!

Heather Thomson is sharing her thoughts on the drama playing out in the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City between Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps. “I was on Eboni’s side,” Heather told Us Weekly after Williams accused the former Countess of labeling her an “angry Black woman,” during the Tuesday, June 1, episode of the Bravo hit reality series.
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Eboni K. Williams Reacts to Leah McSweeney and Heather Thomson's Drama

Eboni K. Williams' first trip with her fellow New York Housewives has certainly been an eventful one. So far during The Real Housewives of New York City Hamptons getaway, we've seen the ladies participate in a healing session at a Burning Man-themed party, painting a nude model, and fishing on the beach with plenty of drama along the way.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Eboni K. Williams Reveals Which Real Housewives Of New York She Wants To Be Her Wing Women

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black woman to be a cast member on Real Housewives of New York Finally! The attorney and television host is already making her mark with her fun vibe and fresh voice. I think she is a great addition to the franchise. Her Season 13 tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything” displays her strength and confidence.