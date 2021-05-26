Eboni K. Williams Says “There Should Be More Empathy” Sonja Morgan And They Have A “Very Deep And Powerful Connection”
Sonja Morgan has been on the Real Housewives of New York since Season 3. In that time, we’ve come to know the quirky, sexy, funny, and kind-hearted woman in her own right. But somehow her decade old divorce still haunts her, and not just because she mourns the family unit that she had. Sonja enjoyed the prestige and distinction of marrying into one of the most powerful families in the world, and it can’t be easy to live as a mere mortal again.www.realitytea.com