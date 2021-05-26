Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy Parfums Parting Ways

I don’t know about the rest of you all, but my bag buying process differs from purchase to purchase. Sometimes I see a specific bag I want (aka must have) and budget for that particular style. Other times I make a general decision that it’s time for a new bag. Whether that be because I feel a void in my closet or simply because my budget allows it, a general realization means the ways in which I shop for a bag are more complex than simply falling in love with a particular style.