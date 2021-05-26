Cancel
Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy Parfums Parting Ways

By Jennifer Weil
CHANGING COLOR GUARD: Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy Parfums’ artistic director for makeup and colors, will be leaving the house on June 30. “For more than 20 years, Nicolas Degennes has put his creative audacity, expertise in light and textures, and passion for color at the service of Givenchy makeup,” the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house said in a statement Wednesday. “In close collaboration with the maison’s teams, he participated in the creation of product ranges as surprising as they are desirable, which elevate the makeup to the level of luxury accessory. He thus contributed to the brand’s influence and tremendous international success.”

