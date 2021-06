Did you get a vaccine selfie? Man, I wanted one so bad. I wanted one almost as much as I wanted the jab itself. But what with the speed of the vaccine rollout being the only not-rubbish thing that had happened in the world in for ever, when it was my turn, I didn’t feel I could hold up proceedings by asking someone to take a photo. Which is a shame, because naturally I had planned an outfit. I mean, if there was ever a red-letter day to dress up for, this was it. I was never going to settle for rolling up a shirt sleeve when I had a great excuse to wear a Studio 54-esque one‑shoulder number on a weekday morning.