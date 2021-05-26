Appalachian Ohio mayors want a stake in picking Ohio University's next president
A group of Appalachian mayors have one request for Ohio University trustees: Let us help pick your next president. In a letter sent to outgoing OU Board of Trustees Chair Janelle Coleman, the mayors of six rural Ohio cities — Athens, Chillicothe, Ironton, Lancaster, Saint Clairsville and Zanesville — ask that the board include their communities' voices during the search process for the university's next president. Each of those cities is home to one of Ohio University's regional campuses.www.daily-jeff.com