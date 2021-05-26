Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherd, MI

Trio of Champs: Clare and Shepherd win JPC crowns

By Jim Lahde jlahde@medianewsgroup.com; @JimLahde on Twitter
Morning Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne outright, two shared. That’s how the Jack Pine Conference track championships shook out from Farwell Tuesday. As it was the Clare High School girls track team won a seventh-straight JPC Championship, besting the field with 208.5 points on the day. The Lady Pioneers also won the JPC title outright as they went unbeaten during the dual-meet portion of the season. Shepherd finished second Tuesday and second overall in the JPC.

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farwell, MI
Farwell, MI
Sports
City
Clare, MI
City
Shepherd, MI
City
Harrison, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpc#Pole Vault#Shot Put#Long Jump#Jack#Jpc Championship#The Lady Pioneers#The Tvc Central#Molly Weeks#Clare High School#Runner Up Shepherd#Shepherd Program History#Discus#Farwell Tuesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Michigan StateMorning Sun

Sacred Heart's Hartman leading Irish for 38th-straight season

Earl Hartman thought he had seen it all. As one of the elder statesmen within the varsity baseball coaching ranks in the state of Michigan Hartman has coached state championship teams and top-ranked teams and dozens of players who went on to play both collegiately and professionally. He’s also coached umpteen players who went on to become varsity baseball coaches in their own right and even a professional umpire or two.