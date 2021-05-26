Trio of Champs: Clare and Shepherd win JPC crowns
One outright, two shared. That’s how the Jack Pine Conference track championships shook out from Farwell Tuesday. As it was the Clare High School girls track team won a seventh-straight JPC Championship, besting the field with 208.5 points on the day. The Lady Pioneers also won the JPC title outright as they went unbeaten during the dual-meet portion of the season. Shepherd finished second Tuesday and second overall in the JPC.www.themorningsun.com