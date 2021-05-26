Dire Wolves beat Overperformers 16-0 twice in ESEA Premier Australia match

The football seasons in Europe are over, and another year of action from the world’s top leagues is officially in the books. Not only does the offseason give football fans a chance to look ahead to next year, but it’s also is a time to think about the next FIFA game. Traditionally, most yearly sports titles, such as NBA 2K, Madden, and NHL, launch in the fall, and the FIFA franchise is no exception. Football (or soccer, if you’re in the U.S.) fans typically look towards the start of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere for first information regarding FIFA from EA, but should we expect that again this year? Let’s take a look at what we know, and don’t know about FIFA 22.