Barbie is making waves for ocean conservation and sustainability. Pretty good chance you know who Barbie is. The iconic doll that allows children to be whoever they want to be, also while driving a pink convertible. A dream for anyone, really (suggestion for a pink delivery van is still pending upstairs). So what exactly do Whalebone and Barbie have to talk about? Actually a few things—Barbie and friends have gone through a couple of makeovers over the years, going from the blonde bombshell to representing all shapes and sizes of the real individual, committing to inclusion and diversity. But, our friends over at Mattel decided there was more to be done.